Conor McGregor accused of unprovoked attack, ‘punching’ famous Italian DJ at party in Rome

Controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been accused of getting himself into another altercation with a celebrity outside the UFC octagon.

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti accused McGregor of punching him in an unprovoked attack after the UFC star reportedly partied with him in Rome.

Conor McGregor has been involved in numerous violent altercations outside of the boxing ring and UFC octagon.

Last month, he was caught on camera getting into a scuffle with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he appeared to lunge at the rapper.

The MMA fighter also punched an older man in a pub in Ireland after he reportedly refused a drink, and he was arrested for a 2018 bus attack at the UFC 223 Media Day.

McGregor has also faced sexual assault allegations in Dublin and was arrested last year in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure. The charges were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Facchinetti took to his Instagram Story, showing his injuries in a video broadcast to his 1 million followers. In it, he showed himself with a busted lip and said the MMA fighter broke his nose.

Facchinetti claimed that he had been partying and talking with McGregor, having fun, and was invited to a different party.

The famous DJ claimed that Conor then punched him in front of ten witnesses.

Fancchinetti’s wife, who was also in attendance, reiterated her husband’s claim that they were invited to a party and that the attack was unprovoked.

“Francesco said, ‘Okay, let’s go’ and he [McGregor] hit him. Luckily, [Francesco] was very close, so he couldn’t load up on his punch. Francesco flew back, fell on the table, and then on the ground,” she said, according to a translation by Bloody Elbow.

The wife of the Italian DJ expressed her disbelief at witnessing the alleged attack, adding, “The first thing that came to mind was, ‘are we kidding? Is it a show?’ Then I was paralyzed.”

She claimed that McGregor was being held back by his friends, claiming that the 33-year-old wanted to continue the alleged assault.

The Italian DJ reportedly plans to sue Conor McGregor, according to TMZ.

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

McGregor has not responded to the allegations. He has fought twice in 2021, losing both fights to Dustin Poirier.