Comedian Nick Carthan dead at 40 as tributes pour in on social media

Nick Carthan performing at a comedian club earlier this year. Pic credit @nick_carthan/Instagram.

According to multiple sources, Anthony Nick Carthan, a comedian and actor, has died suddenly at age 40.

Several tributes have poured in as supporters and friends express their shock and disbelief in Carthan’s sudden death.

Comedian Reggie Flenory says Carthan’s cause of death was a heart attack in a Facebook post.

He penned, “Now my comedy comrade Anthony Nick Carthan has just died of a heart attack. This ain’t normal, and I’m tired of saying R.i.p.”

An official statement has not been released on Nick’s death. Monsters & Critics has not independently confirmed Cathan’s cause of death.

Nick Carthan was very active on social media only 24 hours before reports emerged that he is dead. He posted a funny video from his TikTok account on his Instagram page and was active on his Facebook account.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Comedian Brooklyn Jones commented under his last Instagram post, expressing her disbelief following his unexpected death.

She wrote, “This don’t make no sense bruh. I was just talking to you. I was just talking to your wife and we were clowning. What is happening right now!?”

Nick’s Instagram comments following news of his death on his last post. Pic credit@nick_carthan/Instagram

Tributes pour in for Nick Carthan

Numerous comedians and fans have paid tribute to Nick Carthan. He was described as an energetic, bubbly personality, a good father, and a talented comedian by those who knew him.

Super Funny Comedy Club Owner Nate Jackson paid tribute to Nick on Instagram with the following statement:

“Devastated by the loss of Nick Carthan. More than a comedy comrade. A friend. Funny, great father, good dude. I feel like I lost a brother. I just don’t understand… we were just on the phone Saturday and Sunday… and texting Monday. He hosted last weekend while I was away. I’ll miss him greatly. My prayers and condolences go out to his family. Rest In Peace King.”

Who is Nick Carthan?

Nick Carthan was from South Side Jamaica, Queens, New York. He was a personal trainer, actor, and comedian.

He launched his career as a comedian in 2011 and eventually met his ex-wife, Tacarra Williams. They share a daughter Chrisette, who is seven years old.

Carthan married comedian Carmen Barton in September 2020. A few days before his unexpected death, Carmen took to Instagram to pay tribute to their marriage.

Carthan is survived by his daughter, family, and comedic work. He died at 40 years old.