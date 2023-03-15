College swimmer Andreea Dragoi secured a new brand deal as she promoted a bikini line on her social media.

Andreea is the latest in a new crop of student-athletes like LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and SMU swimmer Luana Alonso who have used their name, image, and likeness to promote sales.

The NCAA rule changes have allowed the ladies to profit from their names, using social media as a promotional vehicle.

As for Andreea, the college swimmer has spent a lot of time in the pool competing. Therefore, it is no surprise to see that brands are lining up to get the next big thing in college sports as their ambassadors.

One such brand was Ales Shops, which has used other influencers for marketing purposes.

Andreea shared a three-part post with her 58,000 Instagram followers with a definite glow in the series of selfies.

Andreea Dragoi promotes Ales Shops

Andreea held her phone above her head as she bathed in the sun wearing the Ales Shops Orange Swimwear Set Strapless.

The two-piece set features a bandeau-style top and matching bottoms, which retails for $35 total. The orange color looked fabulous against Andreea’s bronzed skin as she lounged against white fabric.

She accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a trendy seashell necklace.

In the second picture, Andreea allowed fans to get a better look at the garment, showing that the bottoms had ruching on the hips.

Andreea also wore gold rings on most of her fingers with white-framed sunglasses by her side.

The third shot was similar, showing a different view of her bikini.

Her caption read, “Get your must have bikinis in time for spring break!! 🧡@ales.shops.”

The athlete tagged Ales Shops, the Venezuelan-founded swimwear company that began in 2016. After seeing success in South America, the brand expanded to Los Angeles with a brick-and-mortar store. Potential buyers can check out the Ales Shops website for more swimsuit choices.

Ales Shops isn’t the only clothing line Andreea has promoted, however.

Andreea Dragoi promotes Medlee Apparel

In November, Andreea shared another set of selfies, but this time, she wore a white and black bikini. She lounged by the pool in the black scoop-neck bikini that featured circles and half-circles to decorate the piece.

The purpose of the post was to promote Medlee Apparel, and Andreea kept things interesting with a contest.

As Andreea revealed in a caption, fans had to chance to win a bikini or a $50 gift card.

Fans had to like, comment, follow, and tag a friend to join the giveaway.

Andreea’s caption read, “GIVEAWAY TIME ❤️ @medleeapparel is gifting one lucky winner one bikini or a $50 gift card! Help my friend get noticed with his new business.”