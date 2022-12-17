Andreea Dragoi is stunning in her signature bikini as the college swimmer enjoys life in SoCal. Pic credit: @dragoi_andreea/Instagram

Swimmer Andreea Dragoi is quickly following in the footsteps of LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne as a famous face in college sports and on social media.

The blonde beauty, born in Romania, has already seen success in the American beauty pageant circuit, nabbing big honors. Andreea won the title of Miss California US Nation 2022, a designation she proudly touted in her IG bio.

Andreea became a member of the San Jose State University swim team last year and is now a sophomore at the California state school.

Andreea has begun capitalizing on her social media success, influencing for brands and taking pictures in scenic locations.

This week, the athlete posed in a white bikini with a clever caption accompanying the image.

She shared the photo on Instagram, which has continued to generate a buzz.

Andreea Dragoi stuns in white bikini for ‘Vitamin sea’

Andreea’s recent post, with a Laguna Beach geotag, saw the 19-year-old trying her hand out at modeling while on break from school.

She sported a white string bikini with leopard print appearing faintly for a textured look. The bikini top had a tie in the center of the bodice with strings tied in a bow. Andreea rocked matching bottoms, with strings securing the garment on each hip.

Andreea struck a pose as the sun touched her body while she stood on a white sand beach. She placed both hands near her wavy blonde locks and closed her eyes with a smile.

Behind Andreea, there were tall palm trees and cloudless blue skies.

Her caption read, “Vitamin sea,” with a coconut emoji.

While Andreea didn’t tag a brand in the bikini shot, she has secured some brand deals in the recent past.

Andreea Dragoi promotes Medlee Apparel

One of Andreea’s first influencing gigs was for Medlee Apparel.

The European beauty shared a post with three pictures, all selfies, rocking a black and white bikini from the brand.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Andreea offered a deal to a lucky winner. Andreea outlined the steps that fans would have to take to enter the giveaway. If selected, fans could win a bikini or a $50 gift card.

Her caption read, in part, “GIVEAWAY TIME ❤️ @medleeapparel is gifting one lucky winner one bikini or a $50 gift card! Help my friend get noticed with his new business.”

At 19 years old, Andreea’s influencing and swimming careers have only just begun.