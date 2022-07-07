Colin Farrell looks fit during shirtless LA run 

Colin Farrell is jogging shirtless. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Irish actor Colin Farrell was spotted working up a sweat near his home in Los Angeles. The Penguin actor removed his shirt and as he pounded pavement underneath the California sun.

The In Bruges star, who turned 46 in May, was dripping while promoting his cardiovascular health.

Photographers caught Colin while he was in the zone after the holiday weekend.

Colin Farrell spotted jogging shirtless in Los Angeles

Colin Farrell opted to go shirtless while showing off his tanned pecs and fit body.

Colin wore silver rings on his fingers and green and white bracelets on his wrist. He also sported a backward-facing olive cap that was soaked with sweat.

Colin wore bright green Nike sneakers on his feet, paired with navy blue and gray socks. He wore a fanny pack over his navy blue shorts, also drenched in sweat.

Colin Farrell jogs near his Los Angeles home. Pic credit: The Daily Stardust/ Backgrid

His tanned arms, pecs, and legs were visible as he got in a workout.

Colin showed that his good looks were timeless, as the 46-year-old worked up a sweat amidst news of a new role.

Colin Farrell to reprise role as The Penguin

Colin Farrell starred in The Batman with Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz. He played one of the most famous villains in the series history, The Penguin. Colin was unrecognizable after spending four hours in a makeup chair, transforming the Irish hunk into an ugly villain.

Variety reported that a series with Colin starring as The Penguin was ordered by HBO Max.

A quick look at Colin’s IMDB page shows that the actor is filming the unnamed sequel to Batman, which is due in 2023.

Colin said, “The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

The showrunner and writer for The Batman series, Lauren LeFranc, spoke about the new show and said, “I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman,’ and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

The Penguin series remains unnamed.