As one of the rising female rappers in the game right now, Coi Leray continues her journey of world domination.

Not only is she currently taking over the charts with her recent smash hit Playas, but she is also taking London Fashion Week by storm.

In Coi’s latest Instagram upload, the No More Parties hitmaker appears to be living it large in UK’s capital city.

While rocking a denim crop top, the 25-year-old paired her cute ensemble with matching booty shorts that featured a rose on the back.

Coi accessorized with dazzling dangling earrings and specs with thick red frames.

For the occasion, she sported her long, dark locks up in a high ponytail and slicked down her baby hair at the front.

Coi Leray is glowing in her stunning photos

In a post that consisted of two photos, Coi is seen flashing a radiant smile in both images.

In the first slide, photographed by David M. Benett, she was captured gazing over her shoulder directly at the camera lens, giving fans an eyeful of the many tattoos she has inked all over her back and down her right arm.

In the second photo, Coi wrapped herself in a baby pink bomber jacket, which she left hanging off both shoulders.

While snapped side on, she raised one leg for her pose.

“Heart so pure ❤️🆑💫👑💖,” she wrote in her caption.

In the tags, she credited luxury fashion brands Alessandra Rich and Gianvito Rossi for her attire as well as GENTLE MONSTER for the specs. Coi credited Mazurbate and Nia Shambourger as the stylists, Nikko Anthony for makeup, and hairstylist AALIYAH THE GOAT for helping her achieve this look.

Photographer Amzy OBR received credit for capturing the second image.

In just 14 hours, her post gathered over 160,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with Coi’s 7 million followers.

Coi Leray’s fashion game is strong

For her edgy shoot with i-D, Coi slayed a variation of looks for the prestigious magazine.

In a series of pics shared on her Instagram, she was captured in a tiny bra and oversized black vinyl jacket, which she wrapped around her waist.

Coi completed the outfit with platform heels of the same color and again showed off her tattooed canvas.

In another look, Coi is kicking her leg up in the air while wearing a skintight leather ensemble and her long hair in a side ponytail.

In addition to sporting acrylic nails, she accessorized with a chain necklace and studded bracelets on each wrist.