Coi Leray goes unzipped to show off sternum tattoo

Coi Leray went unzipped to reveal her sternum tattoo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Coi Leray showed off the artwork on her sternum, going pink and unzipped for the occasion.

The bodysuit was hot pink, tight fitting, and made of soft felt material. It featured long sleeves, and Coi unzipped the zipper as far as it would go to show off both her amazing figure and the tattoo that sat on her sternum.

Coi’s tattoo features a large cross design with lettering underneath, which was partially covered up by the outfit. The tattoo had no color, and its placement made it look like another accessory for her look.

The 25-year-old rapper wore her long curly hair down and parted in the middle, which perfectly framed her face. Her makeup was understated and beautiful as it accentuated her features with defined brows and glossy lips.

Coi struck multiple poses in the series of photos, the first of which she faced the camera with an unwavering gaze and placed her hands on her back. She was surrounded by art pieces, two of which showed characters with a single tear coming from their left eye. One of them was the popular fictional character, Hello Kitty.

The incredible star posted the series of photos to Instagram with the caption, “Gangstas need love too.” The post received well over 300,000 likes and well over 2,000 comments.

Coi Leray gives some advice in latest interview

Coi was recently a guest in an interview for the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game. She posted a clip of the video to Instagram to let her fans know about it.

In the short clip of the conversation, she touched on getting older and growing up. The star said she’s realizing that “every action doesn’t need a reaction” and also gave some tips as a businesswoman, including, “If you can’t get over it in 7 minutes, it’s not for you.”

She captioned her post, “Sat down with the goats @wallo267 & @gilliedaking for @mworthofgame and really had a great convo. Full interview drops today @ 7:30EST @youtube 🆑🌪💖 It’s always a vibe with these guys. Thank you for all the game I love y’all dearly !!”

Coi Leray spoke for Revolt TV

Coi has a busy schedule and also spoke for Revolt TV. She posted a video of her adorably getting ready for the event and dancing around.

The star included in her caption, “Hope I was able to inspire a lot of people and I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to speak in front of so many bright people. The sky is the limit ! Never stop dreaming.”

The video earned more than 226,000 likes.