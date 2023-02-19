As she continues to rise on the charts, rapper Coi Leray is making it known that she is all about being a chameleon.

The No More Parties hitmaker, who is currently blowing up with her latest single Playas, is currently overseas in London for London Fashion Week and has been slaying with her unique looks.

While typically known for being a brunette, Coi opted for a bold, short pink wig that looked quirky on her.

For her fashion, she wore a skimpy electric blue dress that fell well above the knees and featured thin straps.

Coi rocked thigh-high boots and accessorized with a thick necklace.

The rising star kept her nails short for the occasion and showed off the many tattoos she has inked on her arms and legs.

Coi says she does it ‘the best’

In her latest Instagram upload, Coi shared two images to help document the killer look.

The first slide captured Coi kneeling down from a higher angle. Coi looked up directly at the camera lens with a wide-eye expression and with her tongue poking out.

In the second pic, she was snapped side on from the thighs up, showing off her outfit from a different angle.

Coi gazed over her shoulder with her mouth wide open while raising her left hand to the side of her face.

“wait no I DO IT THE BEST 💫💖😝😍🥰🤩🏄🏽‍♀️🧃👑,” she captioned her post.

Coi credited Mazurbate and Nia Shambourger as the stylists, Nikko Anthony for makeup, and hairstylist AALIYAH THE GOAT for helping her achieve this look.

In addition to her team, she also gave credit to designers Mowalola and Judith Leiber and the photographer Amzy OBR.

In just 16 hours, Coi’s post proved to be very popular with her 7 million followers, racking up 102,000 likes and over 990 comments.

Coi Leray is proving she’s a top trendsetter

After releasing her debut album, Trendsetter, in April of last year, it’s fair to say that Coi has been living up to that title.

While in Paris last month, she was snapped wearing a large, black fluffy hat with see-through, lace-up heels that had a thick wedge.

Coi opted for a stylish, sleek dark bob and rocked a funky skirt that had faces printed all over and a thigh-high slit at the front.

She wrapped herself up in a navy hoodie and a bomber jacket of the same color over the top.

For her makeup, she stunned with a red lip.

“Trendy Baby,” she captioned the three-photo upload.