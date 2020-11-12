Cody Longo arrested: Days of Our Lives actor lands himself in jail

Former Days of Our Lives and Bring It On actor, Cody Longo, has been arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee.

The 32-year-old actor who played Nicholas Almain in 80 episodes of Days of Our Lives was reportedly thrown into jail on a charge of domestic abuse last Saturday.

According to ClarksvilleNOW, Longo arrived intoxicated at his south Clarksville home and accused his wife of cheating on him. The following argument turned violent, which led to Longo’s wife calling the cops.

She claims that her husband shoved her in the face. Luckily, she seems to have sustained only light injuries complaining of a sore neck and jaw.

Longo reportedly spent three days in jail before he posted bond on Tuesday. The formal arraignment is happening next week.

The Montgomery County website acknowledges that the arrest of Cody Anthony Longo occurred four days ago, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t provide any further details.

Cody Longo celebrated 5th marriage anniversary two weeks ago

Two weeks ago, Longo posted a tribute to his wife, who he has been married to for five years. He posted a selection of photos of the pair together and a couple of her with their children.

He called their marriage an “incredible journey” and wrote, “You are my best friend, and incredible mother, a leader, and wife that I prayed for before we met. He also said she brought out the best in him, “You bring out the absolute best in me, and I am proud to say that I look up to my wife in many ways.”

One Clarksville resident took to Twitter to express their surprise, not so much at the arrest, but at the fact, such an important celebrity lives in their hometown.

Cody was born in Colorado, but he lists Los Angeles, New York, and Tennessee as his home on Twitter.

Another individual on Facebook expressed their surprise that he was living in Clarksville and stressed that he shouldn’t receive any special treatment for being a star.

They wrote: “and here we thought Clarksville was a dead-end town. Days of Our Lives and Bring it On! Woohoo! He is just another loser that caught himself a charge and should be treated so instead of making him some kinda ‘star.'”

Cody Longo has been arrested before

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood Heights actor has been in trouble with the law; in June 2013, Longo was arrested for driving drunk in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Longo was pulled over at 2:30 am because he was driving too close to another car and aggressively flashing his lights on high beam.

The cops noticed he was stinking of alcohol, and on testing him, his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit. Longo was subsequently convicted of driving under the influence and was ordered to attend alcohol education classes.

Last month, Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested after he ended an argument with his girlfriend by trying to strangle her. The police picked him up outside their apartment after his victim had escaped to a friend’s house.

In July, Breaking Bad actor Johnny Ortiz was arrested on an attempted murder charge. He was arrested with a second man and accused of gangland activities; he maintains his innocence.