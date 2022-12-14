Coco Austin pictured at the 42nd Annual Gala held at Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Coco Austin stunned in a bodysuit as she donned an outfit from a brand owned by 90 Day Fiance stars.

The Ice Loves Coco star modeled a House of Eleven in a new photo. The brand’s founders are Darcey and Stacey Silva.

The twin sisters have appeared on TLC’s reality TV shows 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey & Stacey

The 43-year-old stunner had her blonde hair in a ponytail as she posed behind a mirror.

Coco wore a stunning floral bodysuit which accentuated her sensational curves for the perfect photo.

She shared the Instagram photo with her 3 million followers and wrote in the caption, “Playing in my closet.. I just love bodysuits..you can dress them up dress them down or just wear them with nothing 😉 This one is by @houseofeleven.”

Coco Austin showcases Meelys Shoes to explain why high heels make women happy

Coco puts the spotlight on Meelys Shoes a small business that makes fashionable high heels.

The blonde bombshell posed with a variety of high heels and explained why women love to wear them.

“Why do high heels make women so happy? It’s just a silly object we wear on our feet as we balance on a thin metal heel .. .. but once we put them on we transform.. it does make us feel more confident and sexy .. So keep buying shoes!! Its good therapy..lol,” she wrote in the IG caption.

Coco is often pictured in a pair of high heels. She recently posed on a couch wearing a blue Louis Vuitton minidress for a date night with her longtime husband Ice T.

The couple has been married for 20 years. They renewed their vows in Hollywood in June 2011 and welcomed their first and only child together in November 2015.

Coco Austin gets emotional after her husband Ice-T praises her parental skill

Coco broke down in tears after her hubby praised her parental skills in a sweet video message.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall show, the model opened up about sacrificing her career to take care of her 6-year-old daughter Chanel.

The rapper-turned-actor sent her a message that was played her appearance on the talk show as she opened up about people criticizing her parental style.

Coco has been criticized for her parenting on social media. She was called out for bathing her daughter in a kitchen sink.

Ice-T also defended his wife after they were blasted for putting their daughter in a stroller earlier this year.