Coco Austin under fire for ‘inappropriate’ dance video with daughter Chanel

Coco Austin had fun recording a dance video with her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel, but her critics felt it was out of line.

Coco and Ice-T‘s 7-year-old little girl often appears alongside her mom on social media.

The mother-daughter duo shares a close bond, and they like to have fun together.

Their latest internet collaboration came in the form of a dance video recorded initially on TikTok, which Coco shared in her Instagram feed.

In the video, Coco and Chanel danced to a remix of Black Eyed Peas’ song Boom Boom Pow.

Little Chanel began the video by throwing up peace signs to the camera before she and her mom showed off their dance moves.

At one point, Coco lifted her legs in front of Chanel, who slapped the back of her mom’s thighs.

Coco captioned the Instagram Reel, “Chanel always makes me do these weird dances I just go with it. I stole this from her phone to show you. Lol.”

Although the video was meant to be lighthearted and entertaining, many of Coco’s Instagram followers deemed it “inappropriate,” and mom-shamers showed up in full force in the comments section.

“It is not appropriate for a little girl or her mother,” penned one of Coco’s critics.

Another Instagram user asked Coco, “Lady what is wrong with you????”

One disparager accused Coco of “Passing along all the wrong things” to her daughter.

Many of Coco’s critics found her dance video with Chanel “inappropriate” and called her out. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Calling the video “ridiculous,” another detractor felt that Chanel having a phone at 7 years old was “inappropriate.”

One of Coco’s followers was so turned off by the video they urged her to “Stop doing that” to Chanel and claimed they would be unfollowing her.

Despite the criticism, Coco received plenty of support from other followers who found nothing wrong with the TikTok trend video.

Coco’s supporters clap back at the critics

One such supporter didn’t find anything “inappropriate” about the video and felt critics too often “pick on” Chanel.

“The ones saying it’s inappropriate have their foot up their a$$,” wrote another one of Coco’s advocates, who told the critics to “get a life.”

Coco had some supporters too. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Not understanding the criticism over the video, yet another fan wrote that the video was “very cute.”

“This is a great video,” penned another Instagram user. “People need to calm down.”

This isn’t the first time Coco has come under fire for her parenting choices. Last year, during a trip to the Bahamas, Coco placed a then 6-year-old Chanel in a stroller as they did some shopping with Ice-T.

Critics felt that Chanel was too old to be riding in a stroller and let Coco know it in the comments of her post, seen below.

Following the backlash, Ice-T came to his wife’s defense in the form of a tweet. “MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol,” he wrote.

Coco and Ice-T have found themselves on the defensive on other occasions too. Critics felt that Coco breastfed Chanel for too long, slammed her for allowing Chanel to wear fake nails, called her out for letting Chanel twerk in another dance video, and bashed her for giving Chanel a bath in the kitchen sink.

Chanel signed with the youth talent agency Zuri

These days, it looks like Chanel is following in her famous parents’ footsteps. The elementary school student recently signed with the youth talent agency Zuri.

Already, Chanel is looking to get booked for work. As Chanel told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023, “So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started.”

“We’ve been auditioning for Sesame Street and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through,” added Coco.