Coco Austin is used to sending temperatures soaring, and her recent social media throwback was no exception.

The blonde bombshell shared the blast from the past with her 3 million followers, and the post was so stunning Coco uploaded the share without a caption.

Though the snap was originally shared by a Coco fan page, the 43-year-old clearly didn’t mind letting her fan base share in the memory.

The picture featured Coco solo as she propped herself up against the back of an oversized cream-colored chair.

Bold black and white wallpaper enveloped the room walls around her.

However, it wasn’t her surroundings that held the attention of those lucky enough to see the picture.

On the contrary, it was Coco’s beauty and her outfit choice that stole center stage.

Coco Austin dazzles in red throwback social media share

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Coco’s share most likely had several jaws dropped with the throwback.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Leaning against the back of the chair, Coco bent one knee and braced herself by keeping her other foot and leg firmly planted on the floor.

The long line of her leg led to the chained bottom half of her lingerie ensemble. Multiple chains traced their way across her hips and seemingly gathered at the waist seams of the garment.

The bright red piece featured jewels along each strap that wrapped around her cinched waist, around her back, and up around her neck.

Coco gazed up and away from the camera’s lens, which allowed her loose blonde curls to cascade down her toned back.

She rested her elbows on the back of the chair and placed her palms delicately on top of one another for the near-angelic shot.

Coco finished the look with a bold smoky eye and full false lashes while matching her red manicure to the rosy shade of her lips.

Coco uses dancing as part of her fitness routine

While Coco has never shied away from her curves, she remains active in order to maintain her impressive physique.

Throughout her social media accounts, Coco can often be found incorporating exercise into her everyday activities.

One particular way Coco stays active is through dancing with her sister.

In one post to Instagram, Coco shared a video of the two breaking down the moves to the iconic film Dirty Dancing.

Another post with her sister saw them jumping on the TikTok craze of doing the Wednesday Addams dance inspired by Jenna Ortega’s performance in the hit Netflix show Wednesday.

And as longtime followers of Coco know, there’s almost nothing she loves more than spending her time with her daughter, Chanel, who she welcomed with her husband, Ice-T, in 2015.

In a separate post to Instagram, Coco dazzled her followers once again when she performed squats with Chanel on her back.

And if that wasn’t impressive enough, Coco did it all while wearing a pair of white pumps. Is there anything she can’t do?