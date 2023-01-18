Coco Austin shared a killer throwback featuring polka-dot bikini bottoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Coco Austin took the opportunity to share a stunning throwback to a fun day with her daughter, Chanel.

The mom of one proved that her fantastic curves are timeless as she shared a picture from six years ago when her daughter was just over a year old.

In the sunny share, Coco and Chanel posed for the camera while standing on a sandy beach.

As waves crashed behind them, Coco propped her little one on her hip and stretched out an arm toward the camera’s lens.

Coco’s lush blonde locks were wet, likely from a dip in the ocean. She let her hair flow freely down her shoulder and wore a dark pair of sunglasses to shield the bright rays.

And while Coco tends to pull attention simply for existing, her bikini was another stunner in the throwback.

Coco Austin shares sunny throwback in tiny polka-dot bikini

For her beach day bikini look, Coco went for a mix-and-match moment.

Her bikini top was bright red, and the plunging neckline was supported by thin straps around the back of her neck and a bow at the front.

Setting off the nautical vibe for the ensemble, Coco’s bottoms featured a high waist which perfectly enveloped Coco’s voluptuous frame.

Coco popped one knee out, and her skin gave off the perfect vacation bronze glow.

Coco Austin poses on the beach with her daughter, Chanel, for a beach day throwback. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

As for little Chanel, she was still in diapers for the shot, but her momma couldn’t miss the opportunity for a matching mommy-daughter moment.

Although their colors and patterns matched, Chanel’s outfit was the opposite of her mother’s with a polka-dot top and ruffled red two-piece bottoms.

Baby Chanel also matched Coco’s vibe in a pair of dark sunglasses.

Coco defends being a mother and maintaining her appearance

Following her daughter’s birth in 2015, fans wondered if motherhood would change Coco’s sense of style and sense of self.

However, during a recent appearance on the Tamron Hall show, Coco explained that she never felt the need to change who she was once she stepped into motherhood.

“I think people thought, being Coco, I was gonna have a child and start dressing different [and] acting different, but it’s like, I’m still myself but a motherly self,” she told the show’s host. “I can still have my sexiness and still be a mother. I don’t have to shut that down.”

And maintaining her physique is something Coco has stayed on top off since welcoming Chanel.

In a previous chat with Muscle and Fitness, Coco explained she tends to focus on her lower body while working out. Many of her exercises include squats and lunges as well.

Coco may be busy raising her daughter alongside her husband, Ice-T, but she proves that self-care is still high on her priority list.