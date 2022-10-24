Coco Austin at the Friends of the Saban Community Clinic’s 42nd Annual Gala in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Coco Austin showed off her incredible curves at an event attended by the whole family.

The reality star and television personality looked stunning in a photo with her friend Heather John, who is married to Shark Tank business mogul Daymond John.

Coco’s fitted pleather pants left little to the imagination as they accented her waist and highlighted her curves.

She paired the bottoms with a long-sleeved Versace top and matching yellow snakeskin heels.

Her ornate accessories complemented her ensemble without taking attention away from her outfit.

She wore large hoop earrings which fell past her chin. A thick gold chain with a round pendant was around her neck and seamlessly blended into the design on her shirt.

Her left wrist featured a gold watch, contrasting against her showy platinum wedding ring set given to her by her hubby, rapper Ice-T.

Coco’s bright pink hair was parted to the side and fell to her waist in spiral curls.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin attended Black Entrepreneur’s Day

Coco rocked this outfit at the Black Entrepreneur’s Day, posing next to her friend Heather at the famous Apollo Theater.

The event was curated and hosted by Heather’s husband, Daymond, and was designed as a celebration of black business.

Like Coco, Heather also rocked a faux leather look. She wore an off-the-shoulder black dress by Cinq à Sept.

The dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and an adjustable belt. She paired the dress with black fishnet stockings and Jimmy Choo heels.

Coco Austin’s daughter shows off entrepreneurial skills

Both Coco and Heather enjoyed the event with their daughters, Chanel and Minka. Their kids hang out often and appear to have picked up a few money-making tips at the event.

Coco captioned the photo with, “The #blackentrepreneursday show at the Apollo was awesome, very inspiring and I learned a lot. I think it also made an impact on @babychanelnicole and her bestie @minkajaggerjohn.”

The reality star then told an adorable story about how her daughter and her best friend grabbed some drinking straws at the event and proceeded to sell them to people.

According to Coco, the girls were “seriously hustling” and their efforts proved to be fruitful. You can see them showing off their cash in a photo that was shared on Instagram.

It just goes to show the kind of influence events like Black Entrepreneur’s Day can have on kids in the community.