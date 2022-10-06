Coco Austin stuns in busty swimwear to ride the waves

Coco Austin dazzles in a swimsuit for a day at the water park with her girls. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Coco Austin was having a blast recently when she hit up a water park with her sister, Kristy Austin, and Daily Beast editor Diana Falcone.

The three ladies were having a blast together as they spent some time on the sidelines at the DreamWorks Water Park, and it’s worth noting that all of them looked stunning for the meetup.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, Coco wore her hot pink hair in two braids that perfectly matched her plunging pink swimsuit.

She said to her company, “Where we at? Where we at?” while they danced and smiled in the background.

Diana blurted out, “American Dream,” which was almost right. Coco’s sister Kristy corrected her, saying they were at the “American Dream Water Park,” also known as DreamWorks Water Park, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In another short video shared in the same sequence of clips, Coco looked into the camera and then panned to the wave pool, showing off just one of many activities for them to enjoy during the visit.

Coco Austin is her husband Ice-T’s biggest fan

There’s no denying that Coco Austin loves her husband, the rapper, and actor best known as Ice-T. The pair met when she was just 22 years old, and despite a 21-year age difference, Coco and Ice-T are a match made in heaven.

Recently, Coco put her love for her husband on display with an incredible piece of fan art featuring them both. In the picture sent in by one of Coco’s fans, Ice-T is posing in front, standing up while wearing a yellow suit and a big smile on his face. Coco can be seen behind him, wearing a tight black dress with a thigh-high slit and stiletto heels.

For the caption, Coco wrote, “FanArt before and after.” With a swipe to the right, fans can see the first picture, which is a red carpet photo of Ice-T and Coco in the very same pose which inspired the piece of art.

Coco Austin defends breastfeeding daughter Chanel at 5-years-old

Coco Austin is a big fan of her husband, and she takes being a wife seriously, but motherhood might just be her most important role to date.

The 43-year-old pinup model loves her daughter Chanel, and the two of them are absolutely inseparable. In fact, Coco has been called out after revealing last year that she was still breastfeeding her then 5-year-old daughter, with many claiming that the practice is not normal.

That hasn’t stopped Coco, though, who explained why she hadn’t stopped the practice in an interview with Us Weekly back in July 2021.

“Chanel still likes my boobs,” Coco explained. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

Coco went on to explain that Chanel was eating solid food and that she loved meat but also made it clear that the only one that would put an end to the breastfeeding relationship would be her daughter.

She said, “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

Now that Chanel is 6 years old, it’s not clear if Coco still breastfeeds or not. But that doesn’t stop her from stirring up controversy and getting called out by those who don’t like the way she parents her child.