Coco Austin at the Friends of the Saban Community Clinic’s 42nd Annual Gala in 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Coco Austin left little to the imagination in a sparkling crop top while spending a night out on the town with her husband, actor and rapper Ice-T.

The reality star stunned in a low-angled selfie showing off her famous curves.

She wore a red bedazzled crop top with an Aztec design and large cut-outs in the middle. Two strings connected the fabric and tied beneath her bust.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair parted to the side, styled with Hollywood curls.

She channeled Marilyn Monroe with her pouty red lips and dramatic eyelashes.

Coco accessorized her ensemble with large sparkling hoops and a delicate pendant around her neck.

In another photo from the evening, where she’s holding her husband’s face, we can see the crop top has long sleeves, which she embellished with sparkling bracelets.

Coco captioned her post with, “Proud to be his trophy wife.. .. cuz I know I have a trophy husband Video of this night coming soon.”

Coco Austin and Ice-T are couple goals

Married since 2002, Coco and Ice-T exude couple goals. Fans love to see them thriving and often cheer them on with their comments.

In her most recent post alone, comments rave about how adorable they are. “The best celebrity couple,” said one fan. “Well suited. And down to earth from what I see.”

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Another fan calls Coco and Ice-T “such a cute couple” while a third calls the rapper a lucky man for landing this beauty.

No hate here!

Coco Austin is working on her 2023 calendar

Coco recently shared a stunning photo of her in a risque lavender bikini. According to her caption, the photo didn’t make the cut for her upcoming calendar.

The reality star showed off her curves in a crocheted bikini top which spider-webbed outwards from the starburst design in the center.

Her bikini bottom is barely visible as she posed in a shallow pool with only the strings and her lovely lady lumps peaking out of the water.

Coco pouted for the camera, with her long blonde hair styled in curls and resting on her shoulder.

She captioned the photo with, “Didn’t make it into my new calendar but thought I’d share.. Coming soon!”

It’s safe to say that Coco’s 2023 calendar will be pretty steamy!