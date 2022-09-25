Coco Austin sizzles in skimpy bikini with a gorgeous view

Coco Austin looks fantastic in a skimpy monokini at the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Coco Austin has been sharing some really stunning photos of herself lately, and now, she’s done it again.

The 43-year-old model, whose real name is Nicole Natalie Austin, dropped yet another throwback photo as she looks back over her incredible career, and this one will have jaws dropping.

In Coco’s latest share, the mom-of-one looked directly at the camera with her blonde hair curled into loose rings. She wore a skimpy bikini that featured a full front panel across her ample bust, held up just by thin neon yellow straps.

Her matching rainbow-colored bikini bottoms were even more revealing as the neon straps sat high on her hips, holding up just a thin piece of fabric that kept her from being exposed.

With one hand on her hip and one leg cocked out, Coco looked confident and tall despite her 5-foot-2-inch frame.

She accessorized the skimpy swimwear with simply a pendant necklace and a pair of platform shoes that added to her height.

The backdrop of the photo is absolutely gorgeous, with trees and a desert scene behind her.

Coco Austin has been sharing a lot of throwbacks

Coco Austin has pink hair now and has been rocking the custom color for months, but she’s still sharing a lot of throwbacks from when she was blonde. Perhaps she’s ready to go back to her signature color?

In another sexy photo share by Ice-T’s wife, she had tongues wagging. The sultry cover girl was coming out of the ocean in a wet striped dress made sheer from the water.

Her blonde tresses were also wet as she gazed intently at the camera, showing off her ample curves. The only accessory she wore for this photo, aside from the wet dress, was a large, jeweled bangle bracelet.

Coco Austin was a ‘Teenage Dirtbag’

With even more throwbacks, going further back, Coco Austin jumped on the “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok trend and shared some really interesting photos.

Though it’s doubtful that all of them came from her actual teen years, Coco showed off photos from her early 20s, at the very least, where she posted in skimpy bikinis and partied alongside Pamela Anderson. There are other photos of Coco with Nicky Hilton and even one where she’s on stage with Ice-T at one of his concerts.

Most of Coco’s “Teenage Dirtbag” photos show her with that famous blonde hair but some of them show her original color, which is brunette.