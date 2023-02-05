Coco Austin dug into her archives to share a throwback photo, showing her fans how incredible she looked shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Chanel.

Coco, the wife of rapper and actor Ice-T, loves to take trips down Memory Lane and brings her millions of followers along with her.

Throwing it back to 2016 over the weekend, Coco shared a snap in her Instagram Stories of herself holding Chanel at just three months old.

In the pic, originally shared in her Stories seven years ago on February 4, Coco snapped a bathroom mirror selfie, looking stunning as baby Chanel rested on her shoulder.

Coco held her phone in one hand to snap the picture while cradling baby Chanel in the other. She wore her signature blonde hair down in a side part, with voluminous waves resting on her shoulders.

Even with minimal makeup, Coco looked striking in the pic, with a half-smile and a serious expression on her face.

Coco Austin is stunning in a corset for postpartum throwback pic

Coco was clad in a black waist-training corset paired with a nude-colored bra and matching panties, accentuating her curvy physique.

Coco didn’t wear any jewelry in the snap, and other than a French manicure on her nails and a light pink gloss on her lips, she mainly went au natural for the simple yet gorgeous photo.

She captioned her memory, “Look how small Chanel was.”

Ice-T’s wife is a yoga and fitness enthusiast

Chanel, born November 28, 2015, is now a thriving 7-year-old who is following in her mom’s footsteps regarding her love of yoga and acrobatics.

Coco’s impressive figure can be attributed to her unique exercise regime. The 43-year-old blonde bombshell frequently engages in acro yoga poses with her sister, Kristy.

Acro yoga, which challenges both the mind and body, is beneficial for balance, muscle strength, and flexibility also calms the mind, boosts confidence, and improves rove concentration.

Coco began incorporating fitness into Chanel’s lifestyle from a young age. She told her followers that staying fit is a “lifestyle.”

“I teach Chanel working out and staying healthy, you’ll always pretty much be a happy person. I also tell her if she has flexibility now she’ll have it forever. I can vouch for that.. Staying fit is a lifestyle theres no work at it, its just what you do everyday,” Coco told her followers in a 2021 Instagram post.

The bulldog enthusiast and self-dubbed “shoe freak” also focuses on weight training for strength, and even owns several pairs of high-heeled athletic shoes so she can look glam while getting in a workout.

For added cardio, Coco also likes to use the surfboard machine that requires balance and focus and provides a complete workout in just 15 minutes.

Coco says the machine provides a full-body workout and takes squats to the “next level.”

Coco has remained in incredible shape thanks to her dedication to fitness. And, from the looks of it, she’s setting a good example for her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel, to commit to a healthy lifestyle too.