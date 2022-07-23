Coco Austin shows off new hair while flaunting assets 

Coco Austin is showing off her chest and bright pink hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Coco Austin shared new busty photos with her followers and debuted an eye-popping hair color.

The model and wife of West Coast-born rapper Ice-T happily showed off her colorful tresses with a selfie shared on social media.

Her chest was front and center in a plunging neckline, featuring a half-orange and half-blue sleeveless bodice.

Behind Coco were beautiful flowers, which grew on the salon building in pink and white varieties.

Coco’s lips matched her new bright pink hair in a glossy shade. Her green eyes were lined with dark, black eye-liner.

She wore multiple layered gold necklaces, including a diamond cross. Coco’s new pink hair was in a side part which fell past her chest.

Coco Austin shows off new hair, talks about being a Pisces

Coco took some time to engage in deep thought as the model pondered astrological placements. The mother-of-one contemplated her top three traits, which she felt coincided with the characteristics of Pisces.

She asked her fans whether they agreed with her assessment.

Coco shared the photo with her 3 million followers, many of whom showered her with likes and praise.

She wrote in the caption, “In salon talking about the first 3 words that describe your personally..I said, colorful, whimsical, optimistic! They instantly popped in my head real fast.. Curious though, do all Pisces feel these traits? Color by- @bellas_beaute_studio_ Blow dry- @kittyrissy.”

Coco added a geotag to the salon that transformed her blonde locks, and she also tagged Bella Beaute Studios.

Coco Austin loves shoes, men love her feet

Coco Austin is obsessed with shoes, with a collection that could make anyone jealous.

She recently shared a photo of her shoe closet, which featured shelves full of red bottoms and extravagant stilettos.

Coco wrote in the caption, “Some people collect baseball cards, some collect watches, some collect comic books…. I collect shoes!! Over 20 years worth.”

The Louboutin-lover also revealed that while she loves shoes, some men love her feet. She said she often received requests from men asking to see her bottom digits.

Coco told Page Six there was “a whole world of men” who were obsessed with her feet.

She continued, “They know I love my shoes and I take good care of my feet … I go get pedicures every two weeks because I know all of my fetish feet world people are looking at my big toe.”