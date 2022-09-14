Coco Austin shows off busty ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos

Coco Austin posts a sexy throwback TikTok. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Coco Austin, who is famously known for being the wife of rapper and actor Ice-T, is known for her bodacious body. The 43-year-old took TikTok by storm as she showed a glimpse at her younger years in a Teenage Dirtbag montage.

Coco, real name Nicole Austin, titled her TikTok, “This trend is sooooooo me! I had to be a part of it! I have way too many interesting pics to choose from.”

In her first photo, she displayed a photo where she was posed, showing off her curves in a thong bikini, holding a hose spraying water. The next frame was a sweet shot before she changed to a bombshell blonde, where Coco had long brown wavy hair with bangs, and she was conservatively dressed.

The next pic she chose was also one with long dark hair, but she stood sexily next to a tree and showed off a current fashion for that time, with very short gingham shorts and a white crop top tank.

Coco’s time as a boxing ring girl was next up, in a tiny string bikini and heels, holding a sign. This was followed by a professional modeling shot, with tiny ruffled denim shorts and a midriff-baring tank.

A pageant photo was next, where Coco donned a cut-out swimsuit and heels, followed up by a sultry shot of Coco and Paris Hilton. She turned up the heat for the next frame, with a minidress cut down to her belly, showing off voluptuous curves.

Lastly, she shared a shot of herself and Pamela Anderson and an image of Coco dancing on stage at one of her husband’s live shows in a tight leather outfit and thigh-high boots.

Coco and Ice-T have been married for over 2 decades

When Coco and Ice-T, real name Tracy Marrow, married in 2002, people thought they would never make it. He was a famous rapper and she was a hot-shot body model.

But the couple has defied the odds, and celebrated 20 years of marriage in January of this year. They renewed their vows in 2011, proving they were in this for the long haul.

Coco gave birth to their daughter, Chanel, in 2015, and the little one is the spitting image of her famous dad.

Coco shared her emotions as her baby girl started school recently

Little Chanel celebrated her first day of school last week, and Mama Coco was emotional, as many parents are.

She posted her baby girl to Instagram with the caption, “My baby 😭Definitely a bitter sweet day.” Chanel had her fashion on point, just like mom, with a denim jacket over a tee, bright pink leggings, pink sneakers, and a printed hair bow.

Chanel was a little camera shy in her picture, with a sweet smile. On her first day sign, Chanel said she wanted to be a singer when she grew up, and her favorite things to do were dance and make food.

Coco and Ice’s baby is growing up, and the parents love to post their pride and joy on social media.