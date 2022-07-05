Coco Austin shows off buns in sheer blue bodysuit while kissing Ice-T

Coco Austin is flaunting her assets in a bootylicious showoff. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Coco Austin showed off her patriotic side in a bootylicious display, wearing blue-sheer attire.

She sat on her husband Ice-T’s lap and offered a rear view in a mesh ensemble that showed everything.

She and Ice-T both appeared patriotic, with Coco wearing blue and Ice-T wearing red.

Coco shared that she had an Independence Day party with her husband and thanked friends for making it to the event.

Coco explained that the heat was 115 degrees, but she was hotter than the thermometer while showing off her curves.

Coco Austin flaunts her buns in Fourth of July display

Coco Austin displayed her curves in a jaw-dropping blue ensemble as she sat on her husband’s lap.

Coco arched her back on Ice-T’s lap and kissed his face while grabbing his head with both hands. Her hair was pink and in a high ponytail. The happily married couple appeared to be enjoying the holiday on outdoor furniture.

Coco’s husband, Ice-T, wore a red t-shirt that featured an American flag and said “USA,”

He wrapped one hand around his wife and smiled widely, hiding his eyes underneath shades.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy 4th of July 🇺🇲

#funlovesummer Also thank you for all that showed up during 115 degree heat to our pool party! (More pics to come)-@funlove_summer.”

She shared the shots with her 3 million followers, who showered her with likes and holiday wishes. Finally, Coco promised more to come, much to the delight of her fans.

Coco Austin received backlash for parenting style

Coco Austin has a six-year-old daughter with her husband, Ice-T, appropriately named Chanel. But some critics felt that Coco’s treatment of her daughter was inappropriate.

Coco and her hubby posed inside of a store, with a bored-looking Chanel, legs crossed in a stroller.



She wrote in the caption, “A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops… Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly.”

The comments section was full of fans who suggested that the six-year-old was too old to be in a stroller and argued she should be on her feet.

The stroller drama was not the first time Coco or Ice-T received criticism. Last year, Chanel started kindergarten and wore acrylic nails to school. Critics then said Chanel was inappropriately dressed and too young to have acrylics.

Ice-T appeared on The View and offered insight into the situation.

He said, “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet. Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”