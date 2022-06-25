Coco Austin shows off assets in skimpy green dress

Coco Austin arrives at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Coco Austin, the wife of hip-hop artist and actor Ice T, recently showed off a scorching image from the archives featuring her ample backside on display.

The 43-year-old model, actress, and mother generated plenty of attention from the photo, as fans and followers reacted to the stunning presentation of her assets.

Her newest photo arrived on social media weeks after she and her husband clapped back at some of the latest online criticism they received over their daughter Chanel.

Coco Austin flaunts assets in green dress

This past week, Coco Austin generated some serious heat on Instagram with the visuals she shared for her three million followers. In the photo, she’s posing on her side and wearing a revealing skimpy green dress with cutouts showing off plenty of skin.

It includes a generous series of cutouts across her booty, giving a view of a portion of her famous backside. Additionally, much of her back is on display in the picture.

Coco wears green hoop earrings and some thick bracelets, also in green. However, according to her, that dress was originally a different color, and someone modified it for an entirely new look.

“Found this pic off the net.. Someone changed the dress green..it originally was blue, its still a cool dress💚,” she wrote in her caption.

The image was clearly a hit, even with the altered color of the dress. As of this writing, Coco’s latest thirst trap pulled in nearly 30,000 Likes and over 600 comments from admiring fans.

Coco and Ice T clapped back at critics last month

Weeks ago, Ice T and Coco Austin were dealing with the latest round of criticism over their parenting skills due to viewers taking exception to the couples’ 6-year-old daughter Chanel being in a stroller.

It prompted Ice T to fire back at the online critics after CNN covered the story, saying, “Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol”

Coco also addressed the backlash as she posted a tweet blasting the individuals criticizing their parenting skills.

“This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous! Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH,” she tweeted regarding the backlash.

It was the latest in a line of them clapping back at critics. According to US Weekly, several other incidents have arrived in the past five years.

In a 2017 incident, Coco responded to critics about a photo she shared on Instagram featuring her and Chanel in matching orange bathing suits. In August 2021, there was backlash over Coco, revealing that she still breastfed her daughter occasionally at age 5.

Earlier this month, Coco gave her hubby a Father’s Day shoutout as the proud papa posed with Chanel in front of an expensive white luxury sedan.

Coco and Ice T have been married since 2002, with their daughter Chanel born in 2015. The couple hosted a talk show on TV that same year, Ice & Coco, which ran for just 15 episodes.