Coco Austin shows off amazing curves with floral rear view

Coco put her curves on display with an impromptu photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Coco Austin proves she’s still got it, this time flaunting her famous curves in a floral number for an impromptu photoshoot.

The wife of rapper-turned-actor Ice-T knows how to accentuate her physique with the right outfit choices, and she took advantage of having a friend along recently during a trip to the Bahamas.

Coco shared that she and her BFF decided to get all dolled up and snap some photos of themselves to share with Coco’s 3 million Instagram followers.

Coco Austin’s curves on display in yellow floral ensemble in impromptu photoshoot

“When your bestie is on vacation with you and she takes the opportunity to turn it into a mini photoshoot ..lol,” Coco captioned her post, which included a carousel of three photos.

The first pic looked like something from a professional photoshoot, as Coco smized for the camera, making eye contact through the reflection in the mirror in front of her. Sporting long, neon pink hair she wore down and parted on the side, Coco rocked a form-fitting, yellow floral dress and matching yellow, strappy heels.

The yoga enthusiast’s dress had a plunging v-neckline and a shirred waist with a tie. She chose to accessorize with simple jewelry: a pair of gold hoops and delicate gold necklaces as she gave a good face from the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.

Coco posed in front of a curtain backdrop for the second slide, popping one knee and placing one hand behind her head for a dramatic effect as she held the curtain behind her with the opposite hand. Coco and her BFF posed together for one last snap, Coco making a kissy-face for the lens and showing off her flawless skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Coco got real with her followers in another post when she shared that she and Ice-T’s 6-year-old daughter Chanel decided to join the photoshoot. Coco showed off another glamorous shot from her impromptu photo session, posing in front of a mirrored table that made for a gorgeous reflective shot.

Coco shares fun outtake with daughter Chanel

In the next slide, as Coco was trying to pose for her shot, Chanel popped in the side of the shot, laughing as she pretended to pose alongside her mom, who was obviously surprised by Chanel’s entrance. “When taking pics there can be alot of distractions…😆 -Swipe” Coco captioned the post.

Coco, Ice-T, and Chanel have been vacationing in the Bahamas, where they recently came under fire for sharing a post of their daughter Chanel in a stroller while they did some shopping. Critics took to Coco’s comments in the post, saying Chanel was too old to be pushed in a baby stroller.

However, Ice-T fired back, taking to Twitter where he tweeted, “Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got s**t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol.” Coco responded to the backlash and took to Twitter, where she called out their critics for worrying over something trivial amid all of the chaos in the world.

“This stroller thing trending right now about me using a stroller to push Chanel around is ridiculous!” Coco tweeted. “Isnt there a war & mass shootings going as we speak & you’d rather mess with my mothering? SMH”