Coco Austin is turning heads in a curve-hugging outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/StarMaxWorldWide

Coco Austin is a stunning woman with enviable curves that her fans love to see on a regular basis.

So it’s absolutely thrilling for Coco’s latest share, which features Ice-T’s wife in a tiny spaghetti strap tank top and shredded leggings that put her incredible figure on full display.

This time around, Coco’s photo share came as a repost to her Instagram Stories. The original was actually shared by a fansite and apparently, Coco loved it so much that she wanted to make sure her 3 million Instagram followers also got to see it.

In the dazzling photo, Coco is braless and busty as ever as she pulls back one of the tiny straps of her top. Her leggings, which were tie-dyed and blue, feature a shredded pattern down the leg that starts at the top of her hip and runs all the way down to her ankle, showing off quite a bit of skin.

Coco accessorized the racy outfit with a gold chain and pendant, a pair of black sunglasses, a watch on one wrist, and a bracelet on the other.

On her feet, Coco wore a pair of mule pumps that featured a very thin strap across the top of her foot and a 3-inch heel.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin recently partied with her sister

We know that at least some of Coco Austin’s curves are genetic after she recently shared a TikTok video that featured herself and her sister Kristy.

Coco’s sister is a yoga instructor, and it’s safe to say that she inherited some of those amazing genes that made Coco famous.

In the clip shared just days ago, Coco revealed that her sister was coming for a visit while she danced in a flirty crop top hoodie and leggings while holding a bottle of liquor in each hand.

Kristy Austin, whose real last name is Williams, came to the door to greet her, also wearing a crop top as she danced and twerked, obviously excited to see her big sister.

The pair are only a year apart in age so it stands to reason that they are very close and share a tight bond.

Coco Austin spends a lot of time with sister, Kristy

Just days before Coco teased Kristy’s visit, she also shared a video of herself, Kristy, and Daily Beast editor Diana Falcone enjoying some girl time together at a New Jersey water park.

All three women looked fabulous in plunging swimsuits, with Coco and Kristy both wearing matching hot pink suits.

In the video, the ladies laughed as they tried to share where they were and seemed to be having a really great time.