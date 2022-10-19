Coco Austin sizzled in a sheer bikini top as she got wet and talked about her upcoming calendar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Coco Austin continued proving that age is just a number as she showed off her curvy physique.

The 43-year-old beauty and wife of rapper Ice-T gave fans a glimpse of a discarded snap as she prepared for her 2023 calendar to come out.

With Coco giving some of her very best, sexiest moves in her discarded pic, fans were likely left wondering why the photo was left out and what other sizzling pics will actually be in the final product.

The actress and television personality rocked blonde hair in her recent snap, a change-up from the hot-pink tresses she has sported the majority of this year, alluding to the fact that the model likely had the photos taken a long while ago.

Giving a bit of a pout with pink-painted lips, Coco went for a full makeup look, her eyes heavily outlined in black mascara and eye shadow and a layer of foundation evident on her face.

Wavy locks dangled down just one side of her frame, grazing her bust area and concealing one bare shoulder.

Coco Austin sizzles in skimpy, sheer bra in the pool

A sheer, revealing, lingerie-style bra adorned Coco’s chest area, with a spiderwebbed design going outward from the cups to the stringy straps.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Crouching low in a shallow pool for a wide-legged pose, Coco allowed her lower garment to just be visible, a mess of purple ties circling her curvy hips before disappearing into the water.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

“Didn’t make it into my calendar but thought I’d share..Coming soon!” she captioned the sizzling photo.

Fans react to Coco’s skimpy attire

Followers of the actress didn’t take long to make their personal views known about the star’s newest share, going full-force on her comment section on Instagram to express their thoughts.

“This so should of made it to calendar but with everyone shot being so beautiful to many to pic 😆 can’t wait for calendar 💕💕💕,” wrote one person.

Another echoed the sentiment, adding, “Gotta be some tough choices to make. I don’t imagine there are too many ‘bad’ pics of you.”

Others told the star she was giving mermaid vibes and was the epitome of beauty.

Coco did not tell fans exactly when they could expect to be able to purchase her calendar but fans will undoubtedly be eager to hear more news of her merchandise as she makes it available.