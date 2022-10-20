Coco Austin shares throwback photos from when she was a model. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin shared her latest throwback photo with fans and looked absolutely stunning. The TV personality was going through photos and decided to share a picture from her time as a model.

Coco was seen posing in front of a mirror for her photoshoot. She was wearing a see-through mini-dress made completely out of chains.

To keep the outfit family-friendly, her stylist placed silver pasties on her, which became their own accessory for the photo.

The reality star completed the look with silver Louboutin heels. On Instagram, it was revealed Coco loved the shoes so much that she was upset that they were cropped out of the pictures.

For this look, she wore her hair in full bangs, something fans are not used to seeing today. She let her long blond hair cascade off her back to show off her big barrel curls.

Her makeup was very glamorous to fit the photo’s theme. She wore green eyeshadow with a bright pink lip gloss.

Coco Austin loves to wear matching outfits while at Beetle House NYC

While her followers loved seeing her older modeling photos, they also can’t seem to get enough of her outfits with her daughter. Coco has a daughter named Chanel with the rapper Ice-T and they are constantly seen out and about in coordinating outfits.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To celebrate Halloween and the spooky season as a whole, the mother-daughter duo was seen in Beetle House NYC with adorable black and white outfits.

Coco wore a cropped plaid hoodie to show off her tiny waist. She paired the top with matching plaid sweatpants with red ankle boots for the perfect pop of color.

She curled her long pink hair and pushed it to the side. Going for a retro look, she opted out of the bright eyeshadow she once loved and instead went for cat-eye eyeliner and bold red lipstick.

Chanel, to match her mom, wore a plaid dress with a black shirt underneath. She accessorized her outfit with a red headband and black loafers to look like twins with her mom.

Coco Austin is not seeking advice about her parenting

While Coco has never been afraid to show her daughter on her Instagram, she is not here for the backlash that comes with it. Recently she has gotten a lot of flak about posting her daughter in the sink. People thought she was wrong to do that, but Coco saw nothing wrong with it. When talking to Page Six she bashed the criticism and called out the hypocrisy.

“Everything I do, people have got to say something about it,” she told the publication. “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink.”

This is not the first time Coco was called out in regards to her daughter, but regardless, she chooses to parent how she sees best.