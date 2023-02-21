Coco Austin looked stunning in a pair of selfies with a message.

The 43-year-old model shared photos from a Beverly Hills restaurant in which she wore a fitted tank top.

Coco had her long blonde hair styled in soft waves and accessorized the look with hoop earrings, rings, a watch, and a necklace that featured a pendant.

She also had a pair of sunglasses tucked into her hair for the photos she shared in an Instagram post.

The Ice Loves Coco star confidently posed in the first snap as she sat down and gazed into the camera with her complete glam look.

She had her long nails perfectly manicured in pink and white.

In the caption, she wrote, “Being bold keeps the spirit alive.”

In the second photo, Ice-T’s wife gave a close-up look at her long eyelashes and gorgeous makeup.

Coco Austin’s shared her fitness routine and how she lost her baby weight

Austin spoke to PEOPLE about how she lost her baby weight after giving birth to her first child with Ice-T.

“I didn’t really want to hit the gym in the first couple of months after Chanel was born,” she said to the publication, continuing:

“Since the gym was nonexistent for me, I ate really, really [healthy].”

The couple had a daughter in 2015 and did not detail her diet to get back in shape.

Coco has since gone back to her fitness routine.

In an Instagram post, the former reality TV star professed her love for weightlifting.

She is pictured using a leg press machine in the photo and wrote the following in the caption.

“When I train,I train hard… heavy weights is all I focus on..I love strong legs on a women nice calves and muscular thighs. #happyplace.”

In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, she told the outlet that she focuses her weightlifting sessions on her lower body with squats and lunges.

She also does pole fitness with an acrobatic intensity to keep in good shape.

Coco Austin gushes about The Bully House

Coco recruited her daughter and hubby, Ice-T, in a post supporting The Bully House and told her fans to give the brand a follow on Instagram.

“I had to give love to this company cuz they’re absolutely fabulous 👌 @the_bully_house_australia ! Can’t wait to have my dogs rock some chains from them too!”

The model revealed that the company sent her a box of gifts after they noticed she had been following them for several years.