Coco Austin is always fashionable.

The wife of rapper and Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T looked stunning as she spent the day shopping in Beverly Hills.

Dressed in high-waisted comic-print leggings and equally busy heels, Coco waved to the cameras as she exited one of the shops she visited.

Coco chose a plain pink top, which matched perfectly and balanced out the busy patterns on the bottom half of her curvy body.

Ice-T and Chanel were along for the ride, spending family time together as they shopped til they dropped in the gorgeous California weather.

The blonde bombshell is all about family moments.

Coco Austin rocked comic-printed leggings in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Coco Austin stuns at the Grammys

The Grammys were last weekend, and Coco Austin showed up and showed out.

Coco stunned on the red carpet with a form-fitting dress that hugged her curves. It had a plunging neckline, further highlighting her curves. It was nude with a silver sparkly pattern, mixing sophistication with some bling.

She shared a carousel of photos from the evening and included several snaps of her and some of the business’s biggest names.

From Taylor Swift to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Coco and her husband, Ice-T, were in good company.

The blonde captioned the photo dump, “Grammy’s 2023.”

Coco Austin shares workout tips

The fitness model and former reality TV star enjoys working out. She does it daily, and it’s been important to her throughout her decades-long career.

Coco Austin has shared workouts and diet tips throughout the years, but what she shared with her over three million Instagram followers is the meat and bones of it all.

Weights are significant to Coco’s journey, and she revealed that strong legs and muscular thighs are something she likes.

She shared on Instagram, “When I train,I train hard… heavy weights is all I focus on.. I love strong legs on a women nice calves and muscular thighs. #happyplace”

Coco shared a video of herself getting her cardio in on a machine called the “surfboard.” It showed her basically surfing on what was built like a treadmill, making it super intense.

She revealed that she only needed 15 minutes on the machine to get her workout in, and it was used when she was staying in Las Vegas for her show. It showed that she was essentially doing squats but with a more intense depth.

Keeping in shape is important to Coco Austin, as she maintained her famous figure.