Ice-T’s wife Coco Austin proved that she truly does have quite an affinity for shoes.

Coco isn’t shy about the fact that she loves a good high heel.

A self-proclaimed “shoe freak” per her Instagram bio, Coco can often be seen sporting a variety of heels, including stilettos, slingbacks, peep-toes, platforms, and everything in between.

For her latest social media share, the blonde bombshell wasn’t sporting high heels of her own, but she did find a gigantic high-heeled shoe, which was the perfect prop for an impromptu photo shoot.

Coco shared a carousel on Instagram as she posed from Los Angeles’ eight-story shopping hub, the Beverly Center.

The 43-year-old model was clad in a casual ensemble consisting of head-to-toe Gucci. She sported the brand’s white cropped t-shirt, leggings with the signature Gucci logo, and matching white sneakers.

Coco Austin poses with a gigantic high heel to demonstrate her addiction to shoes

Although she was inside a mall, Coco donned a pair of black shades to keep with her casual-glam aesthetic, and she wore her platinum blonde hair down in beachy waves.

Coco posed in front of a gigantic high heel with a black-and-white checkerboard pattern adorned with red flowers and a mannequin seated inside it.

The mannequin sported a floral dress and an oversized flower on its head as Coco struck two different poses next to it. In the first shot, Coco sat at the bottom of the statue, arching her back and placing one hand behind her head for a modelesque pose.

In the second slide, Coco stood next to the mannequin, popping one leg and pointing her toe as it rested on the high heel.

She captioned the fun post, “Are high heels attracted to me or am I attracted to them 🤔 ..The only flaw to this shoe is that the heel could be a tad higher 👠”

Coco’s love for high heels is evident in her Instagram feed. In 2022, she shared a video of the inside of her closet – which she has dubbed the “Coco Cave” – featuring an impressive amount of shoes, mostly high heels, in every style and color imaginable, which she’s been collecting for more than 20 years.

Coco incorporates her love of high heels into her workout routine

Coco’s addiction to heels carries over into her workout routine as well. In another Instagram post dated November 2021, Coco shared a series of photos in which she exercised in a one-of-a-kind pair of Nike sneaker heels.

The social media sensation helps keeps her famous glutes in shape by wearing heels just about everywhere she goes, even while toning her upper half on the lat pull-down machine.

In addition to breaking a sweat at the gym, Coco is a big fan of AcroYoga. Combing acrobatics with classic yoga poses, the practice promotes physical and mental benefits.

Coco and her yoga teacher sister, Kristy Austin, often showcase their talents on social media. When Coco was five months pregnant with her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel, she joined Kristy during an episode of Ice & Coco to show off her incredible strength and flexibility.

Another way Coco stays in tip-top shape is with cardio. Always one to experiment with unique exercise regimens, Coco shared a video of herself using a surfboard machine, her “fav workout machine ever,” in 2021.

Coco said of the workout, “its so intense I just needed 15 min of cardio! It works the whole bod and its like taking squats to the next level.”

“I want to get one for my house!” she added. “Its seriously my fav!”