Coco Austin poses topless by the pool

Coco Austin all smiles at the Dick Wolf Salute at the Dolby Theater. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Coco Austin opts to go topless for a sunbathing session as she continues to rock her colorful new hairdo.

The model, whose legal name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, traded in her classic blonde locks for a more vibrant color.

The mother of one has never been shy about showing some skin as she continues to maintain her swimsuit figure for over 20 years.

The Ice Loves Coco star has been married to rapper and actor Ice-T since 2002, and the pair are still in love.

Coco Austin’s preference for skimpy clothing has courted controversy in the past, but she remains unbothered.

In a new sizzling selfie, the stunning model goes topless for an even tan.

Coco Austin strikes a pose for a topless photo

The 43-year-old model reposted a hot selfie in which she doesn’t appear to be wearing any clothes.

She shared the photo from a fan account on her Instagram Story. Coco dons a pair of sunshades as she strikes a pose with her hand placed on her cheek for the selfie.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

It appears that she had fallen in love with her vibrant pink hairdo, which she debuted in July.

Austin recently shared a video on how she maintains the hairstyle in an Instagram video.

“Thought I might give you alittle inside of what i do to stay Pink ..” she wrote in the caption.

Despite her love for the stunning hair color, Coco announced that she is giving it one more month before going back to her classic blonde.

She also shouted out to the hair studio that gave her the hairdo, which she confesses matches her personality.

Neyo confesses to grabbing Coco Austin’s booty with Ice-T’s permission

Singer Neyo gleefully recalled that Ice-T permitted him to give Coco’s “booty” a squeeze in a hilarious clip.

He appeared on an episode of the popular podcast Drink Champs to tell the story of how it went down.

After confessing to being fuelled with liquid courage, Neyo said: “So, I walked up to him and was like, ‘Bro, with all due respect, I’ve wanted to squeeze Coco’s a** for a really long time.’”

The Miss Independent singer’s gamble paid off with Ice-T allegedly replying, “‘You know what I’m just the kind of pimp that’ll let you do it.”

Neyo said that the Law & Order actor called his wife over and whispered something in her ear, prompting Coco to smile and bend over for Neyo, who said he “grabbed as much of a handful as he could.”

“He gave me a pound, and we finished, and we drank and hung out for the rest of the night.”

The astonished podcast host N.O.R.E. said, “I’m trying to figure out who’s more gangster in this situation, you, or him or Coco. Or is it all three? I’m taking a shot for that.”