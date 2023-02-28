Coco Austin looks amazing, no matter what hair color she’s sporting.

Her signature hair color is platinum blonde, but Coco can pull off any color when it comes to her tresses.

The wife of Ice-T loves sharing throwback photos of herself and often posts old pics from some of her fan accounts.

Such was the case for a recent Instagram Story share, in which Coco showed off a modeling photo from her days as a brunette.

In the sultry photo, Coco sported chocolate brown locks as she posed alongside a Ferrari, and she looked amazing with her dark-hued hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The former swimsuit and lingerie model highlighted her incredible curves in a daring black leather longline corset.

Coco Austin rocks dark hair in a stunning throwback photo

Coco’s voluptuous figure took center stage in the snap, with her outfit’s lowcut neckline and thigh-skimming length. She accessorized her sexy look with silver hoop earrings and a thick necklace resembling a dog collar.

Coco’s makeup complemented her hair color and skin tone with silvery eyeshadow and dark red lip color. To elevate her alluring image, Coco added a pair of sky-high patent leather stilettos with an ankle strap.

Coco shared a fan page’s throwback photo of herself as a brunette. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Coco’s fan account, @cocoisdope, shared the photo first in their Instagram Story, tagging her IG handle and captioning it, “All time Favourite ❤.”

The blonde bombshell has experimented with other hair colors before. In 2022, she sported pink hair for several months before returning to blonde, which has become her trademark color.

As a model and social media personality, Coco always looks put together. Whether she’s sharing selfies, walking a red carpet, or headed out for a night on the town with Ice-T, the 43-year-old stunner always brings her A-game.

Coco stays in shape with heavy lifting and yoga

To stay in shape and rock a multitude of skimpy swimsuits, minidresses, and high heels, Coco focuses on keeping her lower half strong.

Coco admittedly trains hard and told her followers that she focuses on heavy weights when she hits the gym.

“I love strong legs on a [woman] nice calves and muscular thighs,” Coco wrote in an Instagram post dated March 2022, seen below, as she got to work on a leg press machine.

When she isn’t putting in the work at the gym, Coco can often be found performing acro yoga with her daughter, Chanel, or her sister, Kristy.

Coco shared an Instagram post in November 2021, performing an impressively flexible pose with Chanel. In the caption, she noted that staying in shape is a lifestyle.

“I teach Chanel working out and staying healthy, you’ll always pretty much be a happy person,” Coco wrote. “I also tell her if she has flexibility now she’ll have it forever. I can vouch for that.. Staying fit is a lifestyle [there’s] no work at it, [it’s] just what you do [every day].”