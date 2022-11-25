Coco Austin stunned in a skintight dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Coco Austin showed off her fabulous curves in a “colorful and bright” dress to promote her appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

The “super mom” looked incredible in the figure-flattering dress, which featured a bold, whimsical pattern.

She elevated the jaw-dropping look with shiny jewelry and what she referred to as “cute shoes,” which was a pair of strappy color block stilettos.

Coco’s makeup was a vision of perfection, with striking cat eyeliner and a whisper of pink eyeshadow to set off the vibrant hue on her lush lips.

She rocked her standout blonde tresses in large, voluminous waves that flowed down her back, adding a hint of a vintage, 70’s-style bouffant.

As the wife of legendary rap star Ice-T, Coco is no stranger to being in the public eye and seems happy to show off her bodacious figure on any occasion (thank goodness!).

Coco Austin sizzled in barely-there mesh mini dress for morning stretch

Coco sent temperatures through the roof with a recent share, wearing a mesh mini dress with visible lingerie and matching platform heels.

The 43-year-old Los Angeles native arched her back in the skimpy outfit to allow the camera to capture an even better look at her sculpted physique.

In addition to her rockin’ body, her makeup was done to the nines, with eyelashes sent straight to the heavens.

She captioned the hotter-than-the-sun share, “Morning!! Its time to get up and stretch!”

Coco Austin shared skincare secrets with bright pink hair for Glow Dermatology partnership

Coco took to Instagram this past summer to give her 3M followers an inside look at her best skincare secret.

An ambassador for Glow Dermatology, a boutique practice, the blonde bombshell took her fans through the process of receiving a dermaplane facial, and the results were truly miraculous.

Moneé Thomas MD, AKA @drglowgetter, also added “a little Radio Frequency for anti aging” to Coco’s treatment.

The star’s bright pink locks literally jumped off the post, along with her glossy pink lips, of course.

Coco has proudly spoken out about the relationship between being sexy and being a mother, stating that she doesn’t believe women should have to sacrifice their confidence to have children.

In fact, during her recent appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, she explained, “I think people thought, being Coco, I was gonna have a child and start dressing different [and] acting different, but it’s like, I’m still myself but a motherly self.”