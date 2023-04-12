TV personality and social media sensation Coco Austin shared a look at her incredible physique and sultry style in a stunning throwback picture.

Coco, real name Nicole Natalie Austin, knows how to rock a red carpet, and she isn’t afraid to take a fashion risk, either.

The 44-year-old stunner loves to post photos from her fans, many of them throwbacks.

Such was the case for a recent Instagram Story share, in which Coco modeled her sexy attire for a red-carpet appearance in 2011, leaving little to the imagination.

Coco looked enchanting as she narrowly avoided busting out of a curve-hugging black latex minidress and glittery heels. The dress appeared to be painted onto Coco with its form-fitting design, accentuating her trim waistline and feminine curves.

The blonde bombshell styled her hair in long curls for the evening and wore face-framing bangs.

Coco Austin shares a captivating throwback pic clad in a black latex minidress

To accessorize her look, Coco sported a pair of oversized black-and-white hoop earrings and carried a black leather handbag fashioned to look like her corset dress.

And, of course, as a self-proclaimed “shoe freak,” Coco’s footwear highlighted her penchant for high heels — she donned a pair of rhinestone-studded platform heels that elevated her look and accentuated her shapely legs.

Coco shared a throwback fan photo of a 2011 red-carpet appearance, sporting a skimpy latex minidress. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

The photo was taken while she and her husband, Ice-T, were hosting a party at the Vanity nightclub and was snapped on the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

The former fitness model has been rocking sexy attire for decades, and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down any time soon. Even after welcoming her and Ice-T’s daughter, Chanel, in 2015, Coco bounced back to her figure seemingly in no time.

So, how did Coco lose weight and maintain her fit physique?

Coco shares her typical daily food log

In addition to acro-yoga and dancing to stay in shape, Coco told PEOPLE that she’s generally healthy regarding her diet. On a typical day, Coco drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated, aiming to consume five 500 mL bottles of Evian natural spring water per day.

For breakfast, Coco starts light, with a Tall chai latte with whole milk and two pumps of vanilla from Starbucks. Coco incorporates protein into her day with a whey powder protein shake for a snack, along with an apple and some peanut butter.

Lunch might consist of lean white meat, such as chicken, with mashed potatoes and gravy with a goat cheese salad. For an afternoon snack, Coco enjoys a bowl of fruit before adding more protein to dinner with something like tacos with some rice.

To appease her sweet tooth, Coco opts for 15-20 Life Savers Gummies before bed, aiming for around 1,700 calories daily.