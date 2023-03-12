Blonde bombshell Coco Austin is possibly the queen of throwback pics.

Coco is always happy to share her throwback pics, as shared by her legion of adoring fans, and such was the case recently.

Coco has done a lot of modeling over the years.

The wife of Ice-T also loves dressing up and experimenting with her look and can pull off almost anything.

To kick off the weekend and prove this point, Coco took it back to 2009 with a memorable Halloween costume photo.

Coco shared the image on her Instagram Story, where her three million followers joined her for a trip down Memory Lane.

Coco Austin throws it back to 2009 with a gorgeous ‘Super Hero’ pic

In the photo shared by one of her followers, Coco posed in a latex costume consisting of a red mask, a plunging black corset, opera gloves, skintight booty shorts, and fishnet tights.

Coco, 43, looked drop-dead gorgeous in the snap as she smoldered at photographers. Her eyelashes protruded from her mask, and her red lip color added to the sultry vibe of her ensemble.

Coco’s signature platinum blonde hair was worn in loose curls and cascaded past her chest. She accessorized her look with studded hoop earrings and a black choker.

Although they weren’t visible in the photograph, Coco added a pair of red patent leather heels to elevate her sexy look, literally and figuratively.

The eye-catching photo was taken during Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Halloween celebration at M2 Ultra Lounge in New York City. For the party, Ice-T played along, dressed in a black wig with a matching head-to-toe black leather outfit.

Coco’s charity work over the years

Coco clearly loves to have fun and enjoy life, but she also has a serious side and a heart of gold. She’s a doting mother to her and Ice-T’s 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, and has done her fair share of charity work over the years.

In 2018, Coco hosted the Long Island Bulldog Rescue’s Bash For The Bulldog at the Kimmel Center at NYU. She helped raise funds to help heal and home English Bulldogs.

In addition to advocating for English Bulldogs, Coco has also volunteered with the Salvation Army.

In the wake of Hurricane Sandy, Coco joined her sister Kristy to hand out food to those in need in her and Ice-T’s home state of New Jersey. Coco also comforted the victims by listening to their stories and giving them hugs.

For decades, Coco has captivated her fans with her beauty and bubbly personality, and she continues to prove that she’s the total package.