Coco Austin in tiny dress shows off toned legs

Coco Austin showed off her incredible legs in a minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Coco Austin was a rainbow of color as she rocked a bright outfit alongside her colorful new hairdo.

The model, whose legal name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, recently traded in her classic blonde locks for a bright magenta shade.

The wife of actor and rapper Ice-T posed on a sofa for the sultry Instagram snap, which she shared with her three million followers. Looking comfortable as she lounged for the photo, she captioned her post, “Chillin Chillin…..”

She wore a bodycon minidress with a high neck, long sleeves, and a colorful graffiti-style print. It hugged her curves tightly, showing off her incredible figure.

The print had a variety of colors that complemented the star’s magenta locks; pinks, purples, and greens, as well as some black and white for contrast.

Coco wore a stiletto heel that featured a graffiti-style print, but they did not match the dress. The heels were designed with various pinks, yellows, and oranges, with a classic red bottom.

The pose highlighted her toned legs, which were fully visible due to the short length of her dress.

The 43-year-old model accessorized the outfit with a chunky gold chain necklace, a gold anklet, and a magenta watch, which matched her hair.

Despite her pink tresses being a fitting match with her accessories and wardrobe, Coco admitted that she would go back to her trademark blonde locks very soon.

Posting to Instagram, she said, “My pink hair is coming to an end soon.. I will be changing it back to blonde later this month. I had a nice run with it ..this time around I had it for 9 months!”

Coco Austin is still madly in love with her husband, Ice-T

Coco Austin proves that she is still going strong with longtime hubby Ice-T as she shared a photo clinging on to her man in a photo.

The couple has been married since 2002 and welcomed their only daughter, Chanel, together in 2015.

The 43-year-old model recently put her love for her husband out there with a fabulous piece of fan art featuring the iconic couple.

In the picture sent in by one of Coco’s fans, Ice-T is posing in front, standing up while wearing a yellow suit and a big smile on his face. Coco can be seen behind him, wearing a tight black dress with a thigh-high slit and stiletto heels.

In the caption, Coco wrote, “FanArt before and after.” With a swipe to the right, fans can see the throwback picture, a red carpet photo of Ice-T and Coco in the very same pose that inspired the piece of art.

Coco Austin shows off buns in a sheer blue bodysuit while kissing Ice-T

Ice-T is no stranger to Coco’s social media, as he often features in PDA photos as she shows her fans how much she loves him.

She posted a red hot snap earlier this year as they celebrated the Fourth of July together.

Coco sat on her husband Ice-T’s lap and offered a rear view in a mesh ensemble that left nothing to the imagination.

The couple both appeared patriotic, with Coco wearing blue and Ice-T wearing red as she shared that she had an Independence Day party with her husband and thanked friends for making it to the event.

Coco arched her back on Ice-T’s lap and kissed his face while grabbing his head with both hands. Her pink locks were tied on top of her head and in a high ponytail. The happily married couple appeared to be enjoying the holiday on outdoor furniture.

She shared the shots with her three million followers, who showered her with likes and holiday wishes.