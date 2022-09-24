Coco Austin in sheer wet dress with an incredible view

Coco Austin looks stunning and curvy as ever in a wet dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Coco Austin looks stunning in a striped bodycon dress for a romp in the ocean.

The 43-year-old model loves to share amazing photos of herself and this one is no different. In the sexy snap, Coco is coming out of the ocean with soaking wet hair and a wet dress.

With half the stripes on her dress turning transparent in the water, the picture is pretty risque, though all her important bits are still covered expertly by the opposite stripes. As she came out of the ocean, with its silvery blue and white waves receding, she gave the camera a seductive look.

Coco is known for her incredible curves, and the way the wet dress clung to her body, her 3 million Instagram followers were dazzled by this particular post.

She quickly racked up more than 10,000 likes and plenty of comments, with fans swooning over how amazing she looked.

Coco captioned the photo, “One of my Favs!!” followed by a water splash emoji.

Coco Austin’s ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ photos were just as curvy

Coco Austin got famous because of her killer curves and she proved that, for the most part, she’s had them for her whole life.

In the video, which is part of a much bigger trend on TikTok lately, Coco showed off her early modeling days back when she had brunette hair. Ice-T’s wife shared a variety of photos from skimpy swimsuit looks to partying with Pamela Anderson for her “Teenage Dirtbag” trend.

While many of them likely were actually taken while she was in her early 20s, Coco looked really young. She captioned the TikTok video, “This trend is sooooooo me! I had to be a part of it! I have way too many interesting pics to choose from.”

Coco Austin switched up her hair, left blonde behind

Even though Coco Austin is a natural brunette, we’ve known her as having bleached blonde hair for most of her career.

Recently, the mom-of-one made a major change to her hair, and she showed it off with a sultry photo.

In it, you can see that Coco went hot pink with her long, pin-straight hair. The big change came back in July, but now, two months later, she’s still rocking the bright hue and hasn’t returned to blonde yet.

That means that her coming out of the ocean photo is clearly a throwback, though it’s not clear how long ago it was taken.