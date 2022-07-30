Coco Austin in sheer dress shows off rear view

Coco Austin stunning at the 42nd Annual Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Coco Austin shows off her curves as she arches her back to give a view of her ample derriere.

The Ice Loves Coco star has never been shy about showing some skin in skimpy outfits.

In May, the 43-year-old model courted controversy after wearing a thong bikini at a water park while posing alongside her six-year-old daughter whom she shares with rapper and actor Ice-T.

Ice-T and his longtime wife were also criticized for putting their daughter in a stroller while shopping trip in the Bahamas.

However, the pair were unbothered by their critics and are not interesting in taking parental advice from social media.

Coco has maintained her stunning physique over the years and after giving birth, thanks to her consistent fitness regimen.

Coco Austin gives her fans a rear view in stunning photos

Coco proves she has still got it as she gives her Instagram followers a view of her derriere in a skimpy sheer dress.

“Boom boom chicka boom 💥,” she wrote in the caption of the photos before telling her 3 million followers to swipe for more sizzling shots.

In the first photo, Coco arches her back and turns her head to face the camera. She put on stylish high heels as she puts one of her hands on her hip to pose for the picture.

In the second photo, she gives another angle clutching her breast with her hand in an almost NSFW pose.

In the final photo, the model gives another view of her ample behind from a different angle.

The former reality TV star showed off her creative side debuting her Rolex customized Guiseppe Zanotti heels.

“People get a kick out of my unique heels.. yeah i got alot of them. These are my #rolex #shoes”

Coco recently debuted her gorgeous new hairstyle opting for a bright pink rather than her usual blonde hairdo.

“In salon talking about the first 3 words that describe your personally..I said, colorful, whimsical, optimistic! They instantly popped in my head real fast.. Curious though,do all Pisces feel these traits?” she wrote in the caption.

Coco and Ice-T have been married for 20 years!

Coco and Ice-T tied the knot in January 2002 and the lovebirds have been together ever since.

The couple shared their love story on the hit reality series Ice Love Coco which ran for three seasons between 2011 to 2014.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2015 and shared the wonderful news with their fans.

The pair looked happier than ever in a recent Instagram snap enjoying a family dinner at a new restaurant.

Despite the 21-year age gap, Ice-T and Coco are still going strong.