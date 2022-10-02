Coco Austin in sheer dress gets clingy

Coco ditches her classic blonde look for bright pink hair. Pic credit: @Coco/Instagram

Coco Austin proves that she is still going strong with longtime hubby Ice-T as she shared a photo clinging on to her man in a photo.

The couple has been married for 20 years and welcomed their only daughter together in 2015.

The 43-year-old model stunned in a sheer black dress in the throwback pic which was recreated by a fan.

In the photo, Ice-T looks delighted as his wife holds him from behind as he donned a yellow suit and black hat.

The gorgeous photo was turned into art by a fan and Coco showed the artist some love on her Instagram page.

“FanArt before and after…..👍😘 #fanart artist- @artcandii -Swipe,” she wrote in the caption.

The Ice Loves Coco star recently caught some flack for bathing her six-year-old daughter in a kitchen sink to which she issued a response.

Coco Austin defends bathing daughter in a sink after backlash

Coco was quick to defend her unconventional parenting style and was not happy that the photo went viral.

She responded to an article about bathing her daughter Chanel in a sink and wrote the following:

“Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!” she wrote on Twitter, continuing:

“People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!”

Wow just Wow! Here we go again! Giving my lil girl a bath in the sink went Viral? SMH!People,you gotta know by now that I'm an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me! https://t.co/OBzvbNnZDJ — Coco (@cocosworld) September 25, 2022

The last time Austin went viral, it was about her fashion choices. The swimsuit model was put on blast for wearing a thong bikini as she spent time with her daughter at a water park.

Her parenting was also under attack after photos emerged of Chanel in a stroller in May. However, the unconventional mother is not bothered by her critics.

Coco Austin says the end is near for her bright pink hairdo

The reality TV star is returning to her classic blonde look, after opting for pink hair color for several months.

She announced the news in her recent Instagram post.

“My pink hair is coming to an end soon.. I will be changing it back to blonde later this month. I had a nice run with it ..this time around I had it for 9 months! Thanks everybody that was apart of it,” she wrote.

She wore a body-fitting Gucci top in the pair of selfies in the IG post.