Coco Austin in plunging swimsuit is ‘Queen of the islands’

Coco Austin is showing her fans why she is the “Queen of the islands” in her latest sizzling swimwear pic.

The 43-year-old yoga enthusiast and former Playboy model is known for her attention-grabbing fashion choices and seemingly impossible curves.

Still enjoying a Bahamian vacation with her rapper-actor husband Ice-T and their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, Coco has been sharing plenty of bikini photos with her 3 million adoring Instagram followers.

Coco Austin is the ‘Queen of the islands’ posing in a Bahamian pool

To kick off the weekend, Coco took to Instagram on June 3 to share a photo of herself posing like a queen while lounging in a pool at the Baha Bay Beach Club among the Caribbean islands.

“Queen of the islands 🏝 😉,” Coco captioned her post, which garnered thousands of likes and plenty of adoring comments from her fans.

In the pic, Coco posed on her side on a printed sofa that was situated inside a shallow wading pool. Her location for the day provided the perfect backdrop for an impromptu photo session, with an abundance of palm trees, several cabanas, and a waterfall in the background.

The dancer and model sprawled out, with one leg fully extended and the other half-tucked and resting on the other. She put one arm above her head, showcasing her long, neon pink hair.

Coco’s swimsuit for the day was a leopard-print one-piece, matching her hair’s hue in a neon pink and black pattern, showing off her ample cleavage with a plunging neckline and a halter closure at the neck. She accessorized her look with oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings.

Coco’s admirers agree with her self-dubbed ‘Queen’ status

Coco’s admirers took to the comments section where they agreed that she looked every bit a queen while posing in the pool.

“A Queen 👸🏼👑💖💖💖💖💖💖,” read one comment. Another one of Coco’s followers wrote, “She is Queen.”

Plenty more admirers stopped by to dote on Coco in the comments section, pointing out her “queen” status.

Coco, Ice-T, and Chanel have been vacationing in the Bahamas for weeks now and Coco has shared plenty of photos from their tropical getaway.

Not all of the feedback from Coco’s followers has been positive, however. When she shared a photo of herself and Ice-T pushing Chanel in a stroller, she received backlash from critics who felt the 6-year-old was too big to be pushed around by her parents.

However, that hasn’t stopped Coco from continuing to post her usual fashion and bikini pics for her adoring fans.