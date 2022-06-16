Coco Austin in lingerie is soaking wet and see-through for ‘mermaid vibes’

Coco Austin warmed things up online with another sexy share, posing in some risque lingerie while soaking in jetted pool. Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Coco Austin got things heated up for the end of the workweek as she appeared to be having some enjoyable pool time.

The sometimes-blonde, sometimes-pink-haired wife of rapper Ice-T took to her heavily-trafficked Instagram page yesterday for a little glimpse into a photo shoot she did recently for what fans can only assume will be a very revealing calendar spread.

Showing off that busty, buxom upper body she has come to be so well-known for possessing, Coco brought some serious sizzle to hump day as she arched her back in some sheer lingerie.

Coco got wet in sheer lingerie

Sharing just one simple snap in her newest post, Coco wowed her followers as she did a complete 180 from her freshly magenta-hued locks to return to her former platinum days for the pic that she revealed was for her calendar, presumably for next year.

Giving a sultry side-eye glance at the camera, Coco looked as glowing and gorgeous as always with her taut and tight facial features giving off a youthful shine while her toned midsection and her Kim Kardashian-esque booty popped out from behind her.

Coco chose a violet-hued lingerie set for her pool time photo session, the purple color playing perfectly against her golden-tanned skin and bright pink lips.

With her bust area only just barely concealed underneath its sheer, see-through, spider-webbed cups and purple flower applique placements, Coco was a pastel vision as she knelt down in some shallow water with jets rushing around her sides. She captioned the shot with an aptly-named and simple “mermaid vibes.”

Coco was blasted for wearing a thong bikini to a water park

While the Instagram queen largely basks in the sunshine of her fans’ love, Coco has been known to incite the wrath of the people as well.

The star was recently blasted for carting her 6-year-old daughter Chanel around in a stroller for a vacation the pair took alongside Ice-T and it didn’t take long for followers to call her out for a different incident shortly after.

Sharing what looked to be fun memories from a trip to Baha Bay Water Park, Coco posted several snaps of herself playing in the water with Chanel and fans immediately took offense to the actress’ swimwear choice.

Donning a skimpy bikini, Coco not only put her bust out on display but was instantly called out for her lower-half reveal as she showed off nearly her entire rear in a thong-style bikini bottom, with many believing that her outfit was not appropriate to wear at a children’s play area.

Despite the negative attention, Coco doesn’t seem to be letting the naysayers slow her down as she continues to give showy displays of her ample physique.