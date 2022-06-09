Coco Austin in crop top and daisy dukes for ‘tomboy years’ throwback pic

Coco Austin shared a throwback pic today showing her 16-year-old self in a crop top and daisy dukes. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Coco Austin is known for providing her fans with some pretty eye candy via her social media sites and the 43-year-old took the web by storm for a glimpse at her younger years.

This time sharing a throwback pic to her Instagram site, Coco proved that she has truly always possessed the ability to pose perfectly for the camera.

Taking it all the way back to 1995 when the stunner was just 16 years old, Coco entered the end of the workweek wowing her fans once more with another zinger of a post.

Coco wore booty-revealing daisy dukes and a crop top for her epic throwback

Looking like a mirror image of model Brooke Shields during her own teenage years in the spotlight, Coco appeared to have it all going on for her even before she hit adulthood.

With her facial features still bearing the same dimpled smile that the wife of Ice-T maintains today, Coco was fresh and sunkissed as she rested one hand against a convertible behind her while keeping the other hand jutted up against her hip.

Her hair was kept loose, full, and down to her mid-back and shone in a natural-looking auburn hue, while some classically-90’s silver hoops adorned her earlobes.

A white, ribbed crop top decorated Coco’s upper half, boasting a fairly high neckline, while some short daisy dukes highlighted her waistline.

Captioning the pic with, "My tomboy years.. 16 years old here so this [would've] been in '95," before adding hashtags for her home state of New Mexico and the city of Albuquerque, where the star resided with her family from the age of 10, Coco brought a whole new meaning to the word throwback.

Coco was recently blasted for wearing a thong bikini at a children’s water park

These days, Coco keeps herself in touch with her sensual side as she appears to enjoy sharing revealing snaps of her voluptuous body.

Despite a loyal following, Coco is no stranger to the wrath of the internet and experiences criticism on a near-weekly basis for one thing or another.

Roughly a week ago, Coco was lambasted for donning a very revealing two-piece while at a water park with her six-year-old daughter Chanel.

The star enjoyed some time alongside her offspring as the pair cooled off during a vacation but fans were not pleased with her chosen swim attire for the outing, with Coco picking a busty bikini with a thong bottom for the occasion.

While some fans seemed to just be happy to see a new share from Coco, others got real with their distaste for the swimwear, with many saying it was an “inappropriate” choice to wear around young children.