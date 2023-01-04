Coco Austin stuns in a white minidress to celebrate a brand new year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/AdMedia

Coco Austin set pulses racing as she kicked off the new year by pouring her famous figure into a white minidress.

The 43-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she posed up a storm for the celebrations.

No stranger to showing off plenty of her sun-kissed skin, Coco has been wowing her adoring fans for over 20 years.

Whether it’s a barely-there red-carpet ensemble or a sizzling selfie uploaded to her Instagram, chances are Coco will be serving a look!

On Sunday (January 1), the reality star took to her social media account to share a behind-the-scenes look at her new year celebrations.

As expected, Coco, who has been married to rapper Ice-T since 2002, pulled off a show-stopping fashion moment that did favors for her famous figure.

Coco Austin wows in white minidress

In a series of flattering poses, Coco exuded confidence and style, while making sure all eyes were on her sensational curves.

Donning a gorgeous white minidress, the blonde beauty showed off every inch of her hourglass shape.

The white number also featured intricate detailing all over and clung to Coco’s body in all the right places.

The stunner styled her iconic blonde tresses into luscious loose waves that cascaded to the side of her.

Coco finished off the show-stopping look with a pair of nude heels that helped accentuate her long and toned legs.

In the second picture, Coco packed on the PDA with her beau Ice-T as she was snapped sitting on his lap.

The rapper opted to keep things cool and casual for the celebrations – rocking a white tee, baseball cap, and black pants.

Other snaps show Coco posing with friends and family as she rang in the new year.

Coco gushed over her family and friends in the caption, before adding, “let’s start off the year with a great attitude and good vibes!”

We are all about those good vibes as well Coco!

Coco Austin discusses ‘intense’ workout

It’s safe to say Coco has one of the best bodies in Hollywood, and even now aged 43 she is still looking as flawless as ever.

Speaking to Muscle and Fitness, she revealed how she, “generally works out my lower body every time I go to the gym.”

The model added that she focuses on doing squats and lunges too while weightlifting.

When she’s not breaking a sweat in the gym, Coco also loves to throw herself into some “intense” pole fitness.

“The way I do it, it’s extreme acrobatics—it’s on a whole different level. You go up 12 feet in the air, hit a split or a pose, and hold it,” she explained.