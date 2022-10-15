Coco Austin dazzles fans as she dances with liquor bottles to celebrate her sister’s visit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Coco Austin knows how to party, and when her sister comes to visit, she’s ready to do just that.

Coco and Kristy are very close and often spend time together, as they recently did at a water park in New Jersey, along with friend and Daily Beast editor Diana Falcone.

Now, Coco is getting another sister visit in, and she’s pretty excited about it, as she shared with fans in a recent TikTok video.

In the fun clip, Coco can be seen shimmying and shaking while wearing a black cropped hoodie and patterned leggings while holding a bottle of liquor in each hand as she’s still sporting hot pink hair.

On the video, Coco wrote, “When my sister comes to town!”

The scene changes, and you can see Kristy arrive. It’s pretty clear that those dangerous curves Coco often shows off are actually genetic. After all, Kristy is really curvy too, and you can’t miss it while watching the TikTok video as she dances and twerks in a white cropped t-shirt and pink sweatpants, with a pink sweatshirt tied around her waist.

The video ends with the sisters sitting together with wine glasses that they click together.

The caption for this video share says, “Does anyone else get like this when their sister comes to town? #drinkingpartners #sisterlove love my adventures with @kristyaustinyoga.”

Coco Austin is close with her younger sister, Kristy

Coco Austin is 43 years old, and her younger sister, Kristy Austin, is 42, which is probably why these two are so close.

Kristy Austin, whose real name is Kristy Williams, is a yoga instructor and also identifies as an energy healer.

She currently has just over 20,000 Instagram followers, which is a drop in the bucket compared to Coco’s 3 million, but her star is on the rise, and these sisters are seemingly inseparable lately.

Coco Austin is all about family, even if it gets her blasted on social media

It’s no secret that Coco Austin is dedicated to her family and her closest relationship is possibly with her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel.

The two are inseparable, and Coco has shared quite a bit about her relationship with her daughter on social media.

Recently, Coco’s habit of sharing all the details even got her in some hot water with fans after she revealed that sometimes, she bathes Chanel in a big metal sink.

It’s not clear why she shared that photo on social media, but it sure did start a firestorm.

And while some may not like the way Coco parents her only daughter, there’s no denying that she is a hands-on mother who wants nothing but the best for her child.