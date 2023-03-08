Rapper and actor Ice-T was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his wife, Coco Austin, was on hand, looking stunning for the occasion.

Last month, just one day after his 65th birthday, Ice-T was honored with his Hollywood star on 7065 Hollywood Boulevard, the 2,747th of its kind.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Coco took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of herself, Ice-T, and their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel.

In the first carousel post, Coco showed her appreciation for her husband’s work and shared a look at her sexy attire for the event.

Coco got on her knees to plant a kiss on her hubby’s star, showing a glance at her leopard-printed minidress. In another slide, Coco and Chanel sat next to Ice-T himself while he was presented with his star, both showing their excitement.

The family of three posed for a group photo in another slide, the three of them all smiling for the adorable snapshot. Ice-T was joined by some of his onscreen castmates for another shot.

“Hollywood Star pics ⭐️⭐️⭐️Part 1,” Coco captioned the first post. “So happy that @babychanelnicole got to witness this! (Sorry have been on a delay the past week on posting on my page).”

Coco Austin stuns on the red carpet to celebrate Ice-T’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star

In her second carousel post, Coco shared more photos depicting Ice-T celebrating alongside his castmates, friends, and family.

Coco’s attire for the day stole the center stage in the first slide. The 43-year-old blonde bombshell accentuated her famous curves in her skintight leopard-print dress, featuring a gold-and-black pattern along the sides.

Coco added a pair of off-white pumps with a leopard-print design along the back and accessorized with a gold chain and matching bracelet. She wore her platinum blonde locks down in loose curls with a side part that cascaded nearly to her waist.

Her makeup was on point, as always, illuminating her flawless complexion and highlighting her plump pout with a hot pink shade of lipstick.

Coco captioned the second post, “Hollywood Star pics ⭐️⭐️⭐️Part 2 It was definitely a memorable event! Really great moment for Ice.So proud of him.”

Coco puts her fame to good use with an event to benefit bulldogs

Coco and Ice-T met in 2001 after being introduced by a mutual friend on the set of a music video. The two wed a year later in 2002 and welcomed their daughter, Chanel, in 2015. They’ve also been parents to several bulldogs over the years.

Coco channeled her love of the breed into an event to raise funds to take care of medical bills for bulldogs who suffered health problems due to poor breeding practices.

In 2018, Coco hosted Bash For The BullDogs at the Kimmel Center in New York City to help neglected, abused, injured, or ill English Bulldogs.

“Due to popularity driven poor breeding, Bulldogs are suffering from many health problems that families just cant afford to fix,” Coco wrote on her YouTube channel, @cocosworld, where she boasts 71,300 subscribers.

“The dogs are surrendered to LIBR, we get them healthy, and adopt them out to families that understand the breed and what it takes to own one,” she continued. “We are raising funds at this Event to take care of their medical bills.”