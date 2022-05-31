Coco Austin blasted for wearing thong bikini at water park

Coco Austin was blasted recently for donning a revealing thong bikini while enjoying some pool time at a water park with her daughter. ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Coco Austin appears to be experiencing the wrath of fans once more as she has been blasted for wearing some skimpy attire during an outing at a water park.

The 43-year-old actress and longtime wife of rapper Ice-T has certainly seen her fair share of highs and lows with her fans, as her followers seem to either love her posts or tear them to shreds with online trolling.

Now, the busty blonde has gotten herself into hot water once more following what she may have thought to be a fairly straightforward post on social media.

Coco was criticized for wearing a revealing thong bikini at a children’s water park

After sharing some sweet snaps of herself posing in a bikini alongside her 6-year-old daughter Chanel, who donned a matching two-piece, something the mother-daughter duo like to do often, Coco has found herself suffering from the critiques of online users who viewed the shots as unsavory.

“it’s disgusting that’s what you think is acceptable to wear around children,” wrote one unhappy follower on Coco’s Instagram page.

Others chimed in with similar thoughts about the rear view shots, saying, “A bit much around all the kids now Coco…,” and “Girl put some clothes on when your child is around smh.”

Coco and Ice-T were recently scolded for putting their 6-year-old in a stroller

This is not the first time in the last week that Coco has been subjected to the fury of the internet.

Both Ice-T and his wife were blasted after Coco shared a snap of the family unit on a shopping trip in the Bahamas, with Chanel looking super annoyed and bored as she slumped with her head on her hand while sitting in a stroller.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Coco was seriously scolded for the snap, with many fans deeming the decision to push their big kid around instead of making her walk to be a poor choice.

Not long after the news hit the internet, Ice-T himself took up arms against the haters and came to his wife’s defense, reportedly sharing his thoughts on Twitter while retaliating against the media outlets that reported on the stroller incident.

Coco also hit back on Twitter, giving a suggested eye-roll response to those who took time out of their days to critique her parenting decisions.