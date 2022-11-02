Coco Austin dazzles fans as she celebrates Halloween with Ice-T. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Heidi Klum is well-known for her annual epic Halloween parties, and hundreds of celebrities show up to see who can come up with the most shocking costume.

For this year’s bash at Manhattan’s Moxy Hotel, Coco Austin and her husband, Ice-T, were vampire chic in shades of red, white, and black. Coco used the holiday as an opportunity to show off her curves in a skimpy outfit.

They took to the blue carpet to show off their looks and cuddled up with each other.

Coco donned a red latex bodysuit with a huge cutout from her neck to her belly button, showing off her toned midriff. The bodysuit had a white pointed collar attached to match her vampire husband.

Her signature blonde locks were covered by a straight, long black wig with harsh bangs, and Coco’s glam featured a bold red lip, perfect for the holiday. To accessorize the sexy look, she wore a striking silver armband, black fishnet stockings, and red sequin heels.

Rapper and actor Ice-T, who has been married to Coco for 20 years, perfectly matched his wife’s look with a classic Dracula costume. Ice’s simple black suit was topped off with a black and red cape with a high vampire collar and a red satin scarf. Ice sported the necessary vampire teeth, a widow’s peak wig, and dark black sunglasses.

Coco and Ice-T are vampire chic for Halloween. Pic credit: Jose Perez/SplashNews.com

Coco and Ice-T have shocked fans by being married for over two decades

Coco, 43, and Ice, 64, married in 2002 after being together for only a year, but the strong couple proved they are in it for the long haul, celebrating 20 years of marriage this year.

Ice was a famous rapper and Coco was a gorgeous model, so the odds were against them in the public eye. But the couple renewed their vows in 2011, and welcomed their only child, a daughter named Chanel, in 2015.

Coco reveals the secret to maintaining her bombastic curves

Best known for her curves, Coco admits that she focuses on diet more than exercise, and pays more attention to what she is eating. While she allows herself to eat what she craves, Coco works to not overindulge in her favorite foods, like macaroni and cheese.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, she did have to come up with more inventive ways to get her workouts in, and posted her tips and tricks to her fans on social media. Getting to a gym in 2020 was almost impossible, so home workouts were all the rage, and Coco joined in and helped her followers at the same time.