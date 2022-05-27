Coco Austin and daughter Chanel pose in matching bikinis

Coco Austin shared a photo wearing matching bikinis with her daughter Chanel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Coco Austin has no intentions of stopping when it comes to wearing matching outfits with her 6-year-old daughter, Chanel.

The model and wife of rapper Ice-T has been sharing photos with her “mini-me” in the same clothing for years on her Instagram feed.

Coco shared photos with Chanel in matching bathing suits

Throughout the family’s trip to the Bahamas, Coco has been flaunting her and Chanel’s complementing swimsuits on social media. She most recently shared a swipe-through post of four different photos while at the Baha Bay Water Park in Baha Mar.

The photos showed the mother-daughter duo posing in pink metallic two-piece suits that featured a light blue trim. The bikinis were also composed of a two-toned zebra print pattern on both the top and bottom pieces.

The snapshots showed the two posing by the pool in their Sugar Dollz suits – showing off both the front and the back of their matching outfits at the water park.

“People ask if we’ll ever get sick of matching… the answer is no!! We both love it too much been doing since Chanel was born,” Coco wrote in her caption.

Coco recently shared other matching bikinis outfits with her daughter while on their vacation. Her other most recent post showed the two wearing black-and-white polka dot two-pieces that featured a colorful floral design.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Before that, Coco posted the two in matching pink floral suits and pink sunglasses. “Watergirls…. Always matching while adventuring,” she wrote in regards to the two posing in the Baha Mar water.

Coco’s previous backlash for ‘babying’ daughter Chanel

On another recent post during the family’s vacation, Coco posted a mirror selfie with Ice-T and Chanel while at the Atlantis Bahamas shops. The photo showed their 6-year-old sitting in a stroller with an expression that showed she was “so over it.”

Although Coco and her daughter were wearing similar floral dresses in the photo, the matching outfits were not what stood out to followers. Fans of the model were quick to jump to her comment section to let her know that they believed Chanel was too old to be in a stroller.

“I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years. I would hate for your sweet baby to get bullied or something,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Another user replied, “Isn’t she like 6 years old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!”

Pic credit: @coco/Instagram

Whether or not Coco intends to “baby” her 6-year-old, it is clear that she has no plans to stop wearing and sharing their matching outfits with fans.