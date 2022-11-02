Coco Arquette stuns as she dresses up as Carrie for Halloween. Pic credit: @ cocoarquette_/Instagram

Coco Arquette gave fans a sneak peek at how her Halloween went. The daughter of David Arquette was covered in blood, channeling the iconic character, Carrie.

In the 1976 film Carrie, Carrie was an unpopular high school girl, that got voted prom queen as a practical joke. Coco channeled this scene perfectly because when Carrie got on stage, she had cow blood poured all over her.

To channel the iconic scene, Coco wore a purple dress that fit her perfectly. The dress was covered in blood, almost completely staining the ensemble.

Instead of necklaces or bracelets, the Instagram influencer used fake blood as her only accessory, it was displayed all over her neck and face.

Her makeup was stunning as if she really was going to an event. She had a deep red smokey eye, with brown lipstick.

She wore her blonde hair in a center part, similar to what Carrie wore in the movie.

The 18-year-old posted the pictures to Instagram, showing off the details of her beautiful costume.

Coco Arquette tries to help her mom with the trends

Coco Arquette is the daughter of Courteney Cox and is very aware of the reach her mom has. Courteney laughed when talking to InStyle while explaining how her daughter hated her social media post. When talking about her daughter’s feelings, she explained she wasn’t too fond of what she put out there.

“Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram,” Courteney says. “Sometimes, I’ll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she’ll say, ‘Mom, that is so over.’ Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified [laughs]. And actually, when I look back, I’m kind of mortified.”

However, that has not stopped Coco from appearing alongside her mom doing fun Tik Tok dances or singing together.

Coco Arquette stuns in cheetah print

Coco Arquette looked amazing as she channeled the Y2K aesthetic in her cheetah print dress. The dress had large cutouts along her torso and adorned a deep V cut along the neckline that was held together by a string. The skirt of the dress had ruching in order to add dimensions to the dress.

She accessorized the outfit with brown sunglasses, stacked necklaces, silver rings, and a simple bracelet.

The social media star kept her blonde hair down, in a center part, and let it cascade off her shoulders.