Coco Arquette sizzles in skimpy bikini with amazing view

Coco Arquette looked amazing in a skimpy bikini in the sunshine. Picture credit: @cocoarquette_/Instagram

Coco Arquette wowed in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed a sun-soaked boat trip.

The daughter of Courteney Cox and David Arquette took to the seas on a gorgeous day.

She was pictured fixing up her stringy two-piece as the ocean breeze gently ruffled her hair.

Gold clasps on her bikini matched a gold pendant that hung from her neck.

Behind her were a nearly cloudless sky and azure blue waters. And with two paddle boards lying beside her, it looked like Coco might test out the waters herself.

The sizzling pic was one in a set of three Coco posted to Instagram, which opened with a snap of her sporting an elegant black top with a plunging neckline.

Coco Arquette makes mom proud on birthday

Coco celebrated her 18th birthday in June, and mom Courteney couldn’t wait to tell everyone how proud she was of her daughter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Friends star posted a series of snaps on Instagram showing Coco at different stages in her life. They included a sweet pic of the pair hugging on a beach.

Courteney, whose marriage to Coco’s dad and fellow Scream star David ended in 2013, told her 12.1million followers, “Happy 18th birthday coco! I’m so proud to be your mom. You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can’t wait to see what’s next. I love you x.”

It’s clear the pair share a close bond. But Courteney revealed in April how her fame hasn’t stopped Coco from getting embarrassed by her antics on social media, and she is particularly harsh about her dancing.

She told InStyle, “Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram. Sometimes, I’ll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram, and she’ll say, “Mom, that is so over.” Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified [laughs]. And actually, when I look back, I’m kind of mortified.”

Coco Arquette not a fan of mom and dad’s work

Courteney has also told how Coco doesn’t like to watch either her or David’s films and hasn’t even seen the Scream movies they worked on together.

In an interview for the fifth installment of the horror franchise, Courteney and David said Coco shunned their work.

Courteney told Extra, “She doesn’t like to watch anything we do… I’m gonna make her watch this with her eyes open… I didn’t watch most of this film — I hear it’s really good.”

Coco has been making her own name on social media recently with glamorous bikini snaps and has racked up 314k followers.

Meanwhile, Monsters and Critics told recently how Courteney hit back at Kanye West in a hilarious video after the rap legend claimed Friends wasn’t funny. We also revealed she had gone make-up free to have dinner alone in Santa Monica.