Coco Arquette poses up a storm in figure-hugging minidress. Pic credit: @cocoarquette_/Instagram

Courteney Cox’s daughter Coco Arquette looked nothing short of sensational in afigure-hugging silverg minidress and fluffy coat.

Proving she got it from her famous mama, the 18-year-old exuded confidence and style as she showed off her latest wow-worthy ensemble.

Coco, who is also the daughter of Hollywood star Dave Arquette, is no stranger to posting a sizzling snap.

The actress has been showing off her stellar style recently — and we are obsessed!

On Saturday, Coco took to her Instagram to share her latest look, which did not disappoint.

Posing up a storm for her 306k followers, she looked incredible in a silver minidress that clung to her tiny waist and curves perfectly.

Coco Arquette dazzles in figure-hugging silver dress

The silver number hugged every inch of Coco’s fabulous figure as she posed with her hands on her hips.

Underneath the small yet glamorous ensemble, the beauty rocked a black bra with the straps on show for her fans to see.

Coco, who appeared to be outside for the impromptu photoshoot, teamed the barely-there dress with a fluffy black coat.

In another snap, she beamed for the camera showing off her gorgeous choice of makeup.

Coco truly radiated as she rocked sky-high lashes, dark brows, a golden glow, and a dark pink lip.

She styled her chocolate tresses into loose and curly waves, with sections cascading down her sun-kissed shoulders.

Coco Arquette puts on show-stopping performance with mom Courteney

Coco is Scream alum Courteney’s only child from her marriage to fellow actor David Arquette, which lasted for 10 years.

The two called it quits in 2013 but remain on good terms, and recently reunited to co-star in the fifth Scream film, released last year.

Coco seems to have gotten the acting bug from her famous parents, as she has starred in numerous movies, as IMDb reports.

But it seems Coco’s bigger passion is singing, with the beauty often sharing her incredible vocal ability on her social media account alongside her famous mom.

Coco also likes to delight her fans with sizzling snaps showing off her sensational figure and killer fashion choices.

Courteney Cox gushes over daughter Coco’s fashion

It seems that Hollywood mom Courteney is a big fan of her daughter’s style, too, as she gushed over Coco’s love for self-expression.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her TV self-titled TV show, Courteney revealed how Coco has been wearing makeup “forever,” noting it’s a “self-expression” for her.

“She loves to dress up. She will dye her hair. It was purple a week ago. I think right now it’s blonde underneath before it was blue,” the Friends star added.

We can’t wait to see what Coco is going to do next!